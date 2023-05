Job summary

Do you want to be part of a company reimagining energy for people and our planet; one that is trusted by society and valued by shareholders? At bp, we have an opportunity for a Strategy & Regulatory Affairs Project Manager to join in our ambitions to net zero and improving people’s lives.



This role is integral to the growth of our low carbon trading activity globally. Low Carbon Solutions (LCS) is a commercial team in bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) which currently includes both carbon trading and renewable natural gas (RNG). Both are key growth areas for bp globally, and the Project Manager will be responsible for leading key strategy and regulatory projects affecting the LCS business in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. You will be teaming with both the carbon and RNG commercial teams, providing key support to help grow our low carbon business globally.



You will also help the delivery of bp’s net zero and sustainability aims. The role will be based in London, Canary Wharf. You will report to the VP, Strategy, Regulatory Affairs and Partnerships, who is also sitting in London.

About the role:



You will work with both the bp biogas and carbon trading and origination teams by providing regulatory insights and helping the teams understand commercial impacts from regulatory changes. At the same time, connect with the bp government affairs and communications teams to provide a trading perspective on both biogas and carbon regulations. Across bp T&S, you will regularly engage with and collaborate with regulatory affairs peers focused on other T&S commodities. Your role will mainly focus on biogas and carbon markets in Europe, but you will also support the broader LCS Strategy & Regulatory Affairs team on regulatory issues affecting other regions and markets particularly around Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. You will be relied upon by colleagues in T&S and across bp as a specialist in biogas and carbon markets.



You will be empowered and expected to:

Support the LCS Strategy & Regulatory Affairs team in assessing business risks and opportunities from relevant regulatory and policy developments in carbon and RNG.

Coordinate with other bp teams to develop strategy, policy and analytical project management support to the bp T&S organisation.

Support the LCS leadership team in key strategy related projects affecting business growth in either Europe, North America, or Asia Pacific.

Engage with key LCS external stakeholders and partners on policy and strategy issues.

Represent bp in select carbon and RNG trade associations and initiatives.



About you



Essential Experience:

Relevant policy and/or business strategy career experience in carbon markets and/or biogas.

Relevant project management related experience in a strategy or policy team of a large organisation.

Deep familiarity and relevant experience with regulations that enable the energy transition, for example the US IRA, and the EU Fit for 55.

Experience of working with relevant voluntary and compliance carbon markets and/or biogas markets.

Desirable Experience: