Project Manager: Project Development & Appraisal (m/f/d)

Job summary

for our site in Gelsenkirchen



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:



We are searching for a Project Development & Appraisal Manager who will join our team at Gelsenkirchen/ Germany. The Project Appraisal Manager will act as a Project Manager for the project developing phase. You will lead the project team in order to select the most fitting project concepts.

In the concept development stage of a project, you will confirm business case viability and select the safest, most robust, and best project concept together with the project stakeholders to progress into the next project phase

In the following project phase, called “Optimize”, you will mature and improve the scope of the selected concept and initiate project handover to the project delivery organization. Once handed over, you will provide further support to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP) and help to set the Financial Memorandum for the following project phase, called “Define”.

Engage with a broad range of contributors like Project Managers and other Engineers early in Optimize stage to drive a systematic project transition and achieve readiness to enter Define stage.

Apply high quality principles to address the necessary project decisions. Handle risks and uncertainties by making expertise-based decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Develop positive relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions and businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Master Degree in Engineering

Minimum 5-10 years of experience in the oil & gas industry preferably with confirmed capability in project development or project management of Brownfield projects

Advanced degree or PMP accreditation would be advantageous

Proven experience in leading front-end stages of refining projects is a plus

We search for an inclusive and respectful individual capable of building sustainable relationships

Influencing and collaborating with others is the key-challenge of this role. You must be capable of understanding the big picture of gas & oil projects and focus on what to prioritize

Experience of work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data.

Good German and English skills