The H2K Project Manager will support and lead the safe design and ensure quality execution of the project. The project manager is an integrator of fields for the project, including engineering, key business stakeholders and will performance handle delivery against the agreed targets and defined budget and schedule.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



The H2K Project Manager will support and lead the safe design and ensure quality execution of the project. The project manager is an integrator of fields for the project, including engineering, key business stakeholders and will performance handle delivery against the agreed targets and defined budget and schedule.



By 2030 bp strives to be the leading supplier of hydrogen across industrial clusters and mobility hubs. Hydrogen production plays a pivotal role in achieving BP's objectives and reducing the carbon intensity of its products. To accomplish this, the H2K Project Manager will be assigned to the unit and will report to the P&O Projects Unit lead.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Key Accountabilities -

Demonstrate leadership values & behaviors that cultivate an inclusive, safe, and environmentally responsible workplace.

Actively promote Health, Safety, Environment, and Community (HSEC) Community, ensuring no accidents or injuries aligning with BP's expectations.

Lead multi-discipline integration and alignment across the entire project scope, encouraging a collaborative "One Team" approach.

Ensure effective integration of the project scope, including operations, regulatory compliance, and regional business needs.

Thoroughly lead the performance of all project scope and related contracts, holding contractors accountable for their obligations.

Ensure project delivery meets Financial Memorandum (FM) control targets for scope, cost, and schedule.

Drive a culture of "no change" through Define and Implement phases, while also approving vital project-related changes when required.

Champion strong collaborative relationships by optimally integrating the project scope with wider regional business needs.

Address issues promptly for effective project delivery and identify emerging risks with appropriate mitigation plans.



Essential Education -

Minimum of a bachelor's degree in an engineering field



Essential Experience -

Proven accountability for project execution and delivery in large capital Energy Projects >$250m

Excellent project management and leaderships skills

Relevant work experience, preferably in the Oil and Gas and/or Energy industry.

Skilled at leading through complexity, driving projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline environments.

Prior Project Leadership experience, supervising contractors' execution of engineering design, equipment, and materials procurement, preferably in the Oil and Gas and/or Energy industries.

Strong planning, interpersonal, communication, influencing, and organizational skills.

High motivation, goal-oriented, and a teammate with the ability to find opportunities to reduce costs and challenge the status quo.



Desirable Experience -

Delivery-minded and execution-focused.

Proficient in delivering brownfield & greenfield projects.

Skilled in delivering standardized equipment/modules/units.

Able to work with greenfield and sophisticated brownfield scopes while maintaining stakeholder alignment.

Previous experience in hydrogen generation projects and refinery roles.

Expertly accredited and recognized to an international standard by professional association/s (e.g., APM/PMI)



The benefits -

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values.

We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts

arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



