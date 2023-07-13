The Project Manager is part of the Eagle Ford Midstream Asset in Cuero Texas within BPX. The position is under the direction of the Construction Team Lead and supports both the pipeline operations and construction teams. The primary function of the role is project management and planning but the individual must have experience in, or desire to learn, construction management. Job duties include but are not limited to:
Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Monitor shipper put on line dates and update project milestones utilizing P6 scheduling software for land, pipeline construction and midstream operations teams.
Facilitate a weekly ROW and Construction Meeting for project stakeholders.
Support construction specialists with the creation of bid packages, pre-bid meetings, bid analysis, contract award and pre-construction meetings.
Request bid quotes and proposals from vendors for pipeline construction and
maintenance projects and generate requisitions for materials and services.
Provide cost tracking for pipeline construction projects and pipeline operations budget.
Develop SAP hierarchy for pipeline functional locations and equipment within SAP.
Create and maintain pipeline task lists and preventative maintenance plans in SAP.
Generate corrective work orders in SAP and produce a two-week work schedule for the pipeline operations team.
Must possess willingness and desire to learn about control of work and construction project management.
Manage small pipeline construction projects or maintenance activities.
Essential Experience and Education:
Minimum 5 years’ experience in oil and gas or similar industry
Minimum high school diploma or equivalent
Self-motivated with a desire to learn
Excellent project management skills
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
Ability to work independently and in team environments
Attention to detail and ability to comprehend technical data
Strong organizational skills and ability to manage many different work tasks at once
Strong competencies in SAP, Primavera and MS Office Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint
Experience with financial analysis to manage costs within a budget
Experience in construction projects including plant piping, process, and pipeline systems
Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness
Familiar in DOT regulation and pipeline operations
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $136,000-$200,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.