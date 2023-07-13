Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

The Project Manager is part of the Eagle Ford Midstream Asset in Cuero Texas within BPX. The position is under the direction of the Construction Team Lead and supports both the pipeline operations and construction teams. The primary function of the role is project management and planning but the individual must have experience in, or desire to learn, construction management. Job duties include but are not limited to:

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Monitor shipper put on line dates and update project milestones utilizing P6 scheduling software for land, pipeline construction and midstream operations teams.

Facilitate a weekly ROW and Construction Meeting for project stakeholders.

Support construction specialists with the creation of bid packages, pre-bid meetings, bid analysis, contract award and pre-construction meetings.

Request bid quotes and proposals from vendors for pipeline construction and

maintenance projects and generate requisitions for materials and services.

Provide cost tracking for pipeline construction projects and pipeline operations budget.

Develop SAP hierarchy for pipeline functional locations and equipment within SAP.

Create and maintain pipeline task lists and preventative maintenance plans in SAP.

Generate corrective work orders in SAP and produce a two-week work schedule for the pipeline operations team.

Must possess willingness and desire to learn about control of work and construction project management.

Manage small pipeline construction projects or maintenance activities.

Essential Experience and Education:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Self-motivated with a desire to learn

Excellent project management skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work independently and in team environments

Attention to detail and ability to comprehend technical data

Strong organizational skills and ability to manage many different work tasks at once

Strong competencies in SAP, Primavera and MS Office Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Experience with financial analysis to manage costs within a budget

Experience in construction projects including plant piping, process, and pipeline systems

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness

Familiar in DOT regulation and pipeline operations

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $136,000-$200,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.