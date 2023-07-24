Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. This position will be a member of the in-country project team and will support the origination, prioritisation and early feasibility assessment of large, GW scale, global onshore wind, solar and storage projects primarily in support of large coordinated hydrogen projects and decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets. The successful individual will bring expertise in land acquisition, environmental impact assessment, permitting and team member management to the early stages of project development. They will work closely with business developers, technical project managers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed, designed and drive value as far as practical in the early development stages. This position requires an experienced professional with the ability to act both autonomously and as part of multi-disciplinary, cross-functional and global teams. You will bring a strong understanding of renewable energy project development with a focus on the origination, prioritising and feasibility stages. The individual will have the ability to engage effectively with landowners, permitting officials, other external collaborators and consultants in addition to technical project team members, other bp functions and bp senior management.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Project Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. This position will be a member of the in-country project team and will support the origination, prioritisation and early feasibility assessment of large, GW scale, global onshore wind, solar and storage projects primarily in support of large coordinated hydrogen projects and decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.The successful individual will bring expertise in land acquisition, environmental impact assessment, permitting and team member management to the early stages of project development. They will work closely with business developers, technical project managers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed, designed and drive value as far as practical in the early development stages.This position requires an experienced professional with the ability to act both autonomously and as part of multi-disciplinary, cross-functional and global teams. You will bring a strong understanding of renewable energy project development with a focus on the origination, prioritising and feasibility stages. The individual will have the ability to engage effectively with landowners, permitting officials, other external collaborators and consultants in addition to technical project team members, other bp functions and bp senior management.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Work closely with other bp functions such as hydrogen and hydrocarbon regions to identify, originate and assess onshore renewables project development opportunities typically in support of global multi-GW scale hydrogen production or decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.

Lead and handle the early stages of project development up to Feasibility at which point projects will be handed over to dedicated project teams.

Take ownership for the land acquisition, permitting, and collaborator management activities required to deliver the onshore renewables components of projects including the production of early-stage project development plans.

Support project approval processes, ensure appropriate project development assurance and comprehensive handovers.

Work closely with business developers, technical project managers and central technical specialists to ensure projects are appropriately assessed and key development risks are identified.

Originate onshore renewables projects to support wider bp strategic ambitions.

Support acquisition processes including leading the project development elements of diligence assessments.

Lead commercial negotiations and strengthen relationships with landowners for greenfield development.

Develop and effectively handle site specific project development budgets and delivery programmes.

Develop and manage relationships with potential development partners, including external originators and/or co-developers as the need arises to advance the development of renewables.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best processes.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and standard processes to the screening and feasibility assessment process.

Demonstrate bp’s beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered in the screening and feasibility assessments.

Essential Education & Experience

A minimum of 10 years experience in leading development of energy and infrastructure projects with 7 years direct experience in onshore wind and solar with a particular focus on project origination and early-stage feasibility assessment. Hydrogen experiences a plus.

Significant experience of renewable energy business development, including a strong understanding of the value drivers in the renewables value chain.

Proven experience of successful project origination and progression of large scale renewable energy projects through the early stages of development.

A good understanding of the technical, commercial, and regulatory factors applicable to asset development including onshore wind, solar and battery technology, interconnection, site design, regulatory requirements, supply chain, contract structures, joint venture management, construction management, investment case development and project financing.

The ability to develop positive relationships with internal and external project collaborators e.g. partners, local communities, supplier, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Project management expertise and knowledge of industry standards and best methodologies.

Minimum bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject area. Master’s degree a plus.

Ability and willingness to travel as required to effectively perform in this role, approximately up to 50%.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.