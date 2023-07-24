bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Project Manager
(Egyptian nationalities only)
bp sees huge potential for upstream gas projects in the East Nile Delta (END) in terms of future growth and investment. It is an exciting time to join the END team as bp embarks on a executing a number of exciting projects within the basin.
The Harmattan Deep field is located in the END in El Burg Offshore (EBO) concession which is held by Shell (60%, operator) and bp (40%). Harmattan field development project will be driven by PhPC Joint Venture. The project is currently in the Define stage and will be entering the Execute stage by the end of 2023.
The Project Manager is a key position that will work within the Harmattan Deep project team. This role will be based in PhPC Joint Venture and will report to the Project's General Manager.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
