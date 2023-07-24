Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a



Project Manager

(Egyptian nationalities only)

bp sees huge potential for upstream gas projects in the East Nile Delta (END) in terms of future growth and investment. It is an exciting time to join the END team as bp embarks on a executing a number of exciting projects within the basin.

The Harmattan Deep field is located in the END in El Burg Offshore (EBO) concession which is held by Shell (60%, operator) and bp (40%). Harmattan field development project will be driven by PhPC Joint Venture. The project is currently in the Define stage and will be entering the Execute stage by the end of 2023.

The Project Manager is a key position that will work within the Harmattan Deep project team. This role will be based in PhPC Joint Venture and will report to the Project's General Manager.

In this role You will:

Support the Project General Manger with the safe delivery of the Project scope from FEED to handover, following the Capital Value Process (CVP), while ensuring that the project’s quality and performance requirements are met.

Provide direction, motivation, and leadership to both internal and external personnel, responsible for Project execution and scope delivery.

Responsible for the day-to-day management of the project’s turnkey contractor, ensuring effective contractor performance, and initiating corrective actions when required.

Lead regular meetings with the project execution team and contractors and report the key issues/mitigations.

Ensure that the all project plans and procedures (HSSE, quality, Management of Change, etc.) are in place and effectively applied

Collaborate with the key functions including drilling and operations to ensure safe execution and accurate workflow without impact on the project’s cost or schedule.

Supports the Project Management Team with defining the project resource requirements to accurately lead contractors and effectively run the project execution.

In coordination with PhPC PSCM manager, manage the project’s tendering process, ensure that all the project contracting, and procurement processes are carried out according to EGPC, EGAS and PhPC procedures / polices.

Responsible for risk management activities for the Project scope ensuring mitigation plans are in place and implemented such that risks are reduced to an acceptable level.

What You will need to be successful:

Degree qualified in an engineering or relevant science field

Minimum of 15 years of relevant industry experience with proven capability and track record in delivering complex projects

Deep technical expertise in areas related to project management. Professional accreditation to an international standard by professional association/s – e.g. APM, PMP, etc. is desirable.

A leader and integrator that is an inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data

Experience working in Joint Venture companies is desirable

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent English oral and written communication skills

Good business ethics and general knowledge of negotiations, contracts, financing & regulatory consenting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



