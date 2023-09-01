Project Manager

Seeking a highly motivated individual with excellent organizational skills who enjoys working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. The role is for the Operations – Central Performance and Systems team. This team is responsible for activities associated with piloting and developing changes to oil and gas upstream sector in support of safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Leads projects related to optimization, data and data analytics, data architecture, and cloud integrations. Empathetic and customer focused in developing products that solve customers’ problems, business problems, and/or improves user experience. Consistently makes value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives. Seeks, finds, and implements new technology initiatives to harvest the most value from the digital oilfield. This individual will scale ideas across multiple business units through activity planning and delivery of integrated execution schedules. The individual will help to develop the team's technological capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.
Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Seeking a highly motivated individual with excellent organizational skills who enjoys working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. The role is for the Operations – Central Performance and Systems team. This team is responsible for activities associated with piloting and developing changes to oil and gas upstream sector in support of safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Leads projects related to optimization, data and data analytics, data architecture, and cloud integrations. Empathetic and customer focused in developing products that solve customers’ problems, business problems, and/or improves user experience. Consistently makes value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives. Seeks, finds, and implements new technology initiatives to harvest the most value from the digital oilfield. This individual will scale ideas across multiple business units through activity planning and delivery of integrated execution schedules. The individual will help to develop the team's technological capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Experience and Education:
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $131,000-$210,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.