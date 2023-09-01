Project Manager

Job summary

Seeking a highly motivated individual with excellent organizational skills who enjoys working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. The role is for the Operations – Central Performance and Systems team. This team is responsible for activities associated with piloting and developing changes to oil and gas upstream sector in support of safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Leads projects related to optimization, data and data analytics, data architecture, and cloud integrations. Empathetic and customer focused in developing products that solve customers’ problems, business problems, and/or improves user experience. Consistently makes value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives. Seeks, finds, and implements new technology initiatives to harvest the most value from the digital oilfield. This individual will scale ideas across multiple business units through activity planning and delivery of integrated execution schedules. The individual will help to develop the team's technological capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Key Accountabilities :

Communicate with customers, receive feedback, and document work with team members to implement operational changes

Maintain strong, collaborative relationships with all departments in BPX

Serve as a liaison between Operations personnel (managers, engineers, and field operations) and Technology (Data Architecture, Data Engineering, Support Squads)

Identify and execute reliability, data, safety, or process improvement projects

With the Performance and Systems Manager, prioritize items in the team’s project portfolio to support a wider strategic vision. Communicate these priorities to the team

Schedule and manage information flow of team Kanban standups and Retrospective meetings

Manage and improve cycle time and throughput metrics whilst managing the team’s portfolio in Azure DEVOPS

Have a working knowledge of all team activities, and present team progress to customers on a weekly cadence

Identify and remove roadblocks from Performance and Systems team members and manager

Build and manage MS Teams, Sharepoint, Azure DEVOPs, and document repositories for the team

Chair meetings, drive agendas, and collect requisite feedback for projects that are being worked on

Proactively pull feedback from customers spanning across multiple organizations

Identify, document, and develop project critical path, timelines, milestones, objectives, bottlenecks, and risks

Consistently monitor team planning tools for clean and well-formatted data; edit when needed

When solutioning, mentor key managers of other departments to ensure the voice-of-the-customer is maintained throughout project lifecycle

Challenge traditional workflows and drive new ways of working, even when challenged with organizational resistance

Periodically generate and present cost-benefit analysis for projects

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor of Business Administration or relevant Engineering Degree preferred

A minimum of 5 years experience managing OPEX projects in Oil and Gas

A minimum of 2 years experience working with technology groups in support of Operations

Intermediate to expert project management software experience required; Azure DEVOPs preferred

Have a thorough understanding of oil and gas upstream operations

Working knowledge of cloud integration, data architecture, and data analytics

Working knowledge of Information Systems (ERP, EIS, DSS, etc.)

Having a working knowledge of service provider contract execution, to include RFP process and vendor relationship management

Ability to reduce or eliminate defects/waste in complex processes

Ability to conceptualize, create, and monitor SMART goals for an organization

Proven track record of safe and environmentally conscious project execution

Stakeholder management and vendor management

Excellent verbal and written skills; ability to communicate effectively with a wide array of audiences of different experience levels

Ability to train and hold accountable individuals to an established standard

Regular demonstrations of understanding the strategic vision and working through ambiguity

Solid understanding of AGILE methodologies, most notably Kanban

Working knowledge of traditional project management methodologies, such as Waterfall

Demonstrated ability to manage operational, safety, and financial risks

Ability to maintain a budget, if required

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $131,000-$210,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.