Project Manager

  • Location United States of America - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ068435
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Seeking a highly motivated individual with excellent organizational skills who enjoys working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. The role is for the Operations – Central Performance and Systems team. This team is responsible for activities associated with piloting and developing changes to oil and gas upstream sector in support of safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Leads projects related to optimization, data and data analytics, data architecture, and cloud integrations. Empathetic and customer focused in developing products that solve customers’ problems, business problems, and/or improves user experience. Consistently makes value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives. Seeks, finds, and implements new technology initiatives to harvest the most value from the digital oilfield. This individual will scale ideas across multiple business units through activity planning and delivery of integrated execution schedules. The individual will help to develop the team's technological capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Communicate with customers, receive feedback, and document work with team members to implement operational changes
  • Maintain strong, collaborative relationships with all departments in BPX
  • Serve as a liaison between Operations personnel (managers, engineers, and field operations) and Technology (Data Architecture, Data Engineering, Support Squads)
  • Identify and execute reliability, data, safety, or process improvement projects
  • With the Performance and Systems Manager, prioritize items in the team’s project portfolio to support a wider strategic vision. Communicate these priorities to the team
  • Schedule and manage information flow of team Kanban standups and Retrospective meetings
  • Manage and improve cycle time and throughput metrics whilst managing the team’s portfolio in Azure DEVOPS
  • Have a working knowledge of all team activities, and present team progress to customers on a weekly cadence
  • Identify and remove roadblocks from Performance and Systems team members and manager
  • Build and manage MS Teams, Sharepoint, Azure DEVOPs, and document repositories for the team
  • Chair meetings, drive agendas, and collect requisite feedback for projects that are being worked on
  • Proactively pull feedback from customers spanning across multiple organizations
  • Identify, document, and develop project critical path, timelines, milestones, objectives, bottlenecks, and risks
  • Consistently monitor team planning tools for clean and well-formatted data; edit when needed
  • When solutioning, mentor key managers of other departments to ensure the voice-of-the-customer is maintained throughout project lifecycle
  • Challenge traditional workflows and drive new ways of working, even when challenged with organizational resistance
  • Periodically generate and present cost-benefit analysis for projects

Essential Experience and Education:

  • Bachelor of Business Administration or relevant Engineering Degree preferred
  • A minimum of 5 years experience managing OPEX projects in Oil and Gas
  • A minimum of 2 years experience working with technology groups in support of Operations
  • Intermediate to expert project management software experience required; Azure DEVOPs preferred
  • Have a thorough understanding of oil and gas upstream operations
  • Working knowledge of cloud integration, data architecture, and data analytics
  • Working knowledge of Information Systems (ERP, EIS, DSS, etc.)
  • Having a working knowledge of service provider contract execution, to include RFP process and vendor relationship management
  • Ability to reduce or eliminate defects/waste in complex processes
  • Ability to conceptualize, create, and monitor SMART goals for an organization
  • Proven track record of safe and environmentally conscious project execution
  • Stakeholder management and vendor management
  • Excellent verbal and written skills; ability to communicate effectively with a wide array of audiences of different experience levels
  • Ability to train and hold accountable individuals to an established standard
  • Regular demonstrations of understanding the strategic vision and working through ambiguity
  • Solid understanding of AGILE methodologies, most notably Kanban
  • Working knowledge of traditional project management methodologies, such as Waterfall
  • Demonstrated ability to manage operational, safety, and financial risks
  • Ability to maintain a budget, if required

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $131,000-$210,000 


*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.  


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

