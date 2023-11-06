Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Production & Operations Team and advance your career as a

Project Manager

The Project Manager will deliver all phases of project development, execution, and handover to Operations utilizing bp's project management process. They will be responsible for a Capital Expense (CAPEX) projects portfolio for Frontignan terminal, where projects range from 50 k€ to 10 m€. The nature of the projects include mechanical, civil, tank, marine and EC&I disciplines. Also, they will be in charge of the regulatory studies (EDD: Etude de Dangers) and terminal HAZOP/LOPA compliance (process safety).

These projects are created and delivered to implement a change delivering a business value to ongoing operations that will either be: risk reducing, maintaining our license to operate, or maintaining the commercial viability of our assets.

This role is based in Frontignan GDH terminal.

In this role You will:

Be responsible for safe execution of projects ensuring value proposition is delivered and lessons are learned and shared with the wider community as part of the project closure process

Lead a portfolio of projects at different stages of the project life cycle in accordance with the bp Site Projects project management process

Collaborate with the engineering and construction contractors to deliver projects from define through to operate and subsequent close out

Ensure the principles of inherently safe design are incorporated into the overall design to meet the project intent

Deliver projects in an operating environment, considering the impact to ongoing operations and the surrounding environment and communities

Integrate the project into bp scheduling and control of work systems ensuring safe and efficient execution of activity

Safe implementation of change through bp's Management of Change process and compliance with project process

Seek opportunities to deliver projects in a more efficient manner through the application of agile working practices and deployment of technology

Report schedule and cost forecast/actuals to Terminals and Pipelines management

Participate to internal and external audits and inspections. Address identified gaps and findings and implement the agreed action plans

Be involved in projects including mechanical, civil, marine, and EC&I fields

Be in charge of the regulatory studies (EDD: Etude de Dangers) and terminal HAZOP/LOPA compliance (process safety)

Member of the site leadership team and as such is part of the emergency response team

What You will need to be successful:

Engineering degree with min 8+ years of experience within projects

Experience being directly accountable for project delivery preferably in the oil and gas industry

Ability to maintain a high volume of projects in different stages

PMP/AMP desirable

Experience managing a program of projects

Tank maintenance and construction experience is desired

Experience of planning and scheduling

Knowledge of relevant industry codes and standards

Knowledge of project controls, contractor management, management of change, scope and cost estimates encompassing forecasting

Knowledge of construction, commissioning, TARs, and Outages

Ability to work in a team environment in a collaborative, respectful and progressive manner

Ability to communicate and influence a wide audience covering senior leaders to technicians

Desire to spend significant time in the field supporting key project activities

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Health insurance, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

And many other benefits

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.