Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Thunder Horse (TH) is bp’s largest platform in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM)! Thunder Horse project squad focuses on delivering projects to the Thunder Horse asset. These projects deliver long term value to the asset and to bp as a whole, by maximizing the recovery of resources in the area. The ability to deliver predictable, quality projects underpins the TH Area Development Plan. These value projects include multiple infill well tie ins, ongoing riser remediation project T41, upcoming major water injection project, several Infrastructure led expansion projects, and multiple value optimizing projects in the near future.



Job Description:

The Thunder Horse Project manager will support overall project integration across the various functions and disciplines to ensure all projects are delivered safely on time, and with focus on quality. The project manager will be an active member of the Area Planning Management Team for the Thunder Horse asset. This role is proficient in areas of Risk Management, integration, SIMOPs, planning, interfaces, leading members of the squad and performance management.

Key Accountabilities:

Actively promotes HSEC commitment through example while ensuring delivery in line with BP’s expectations of no accidents or injuries.

Leads multi-discipline integration and alignment across the portfolio of Thunder Horse projects including integration of operations, regulatory, regional business needs etc.

Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) for all contracts in portfolio of projects including approval of project contracting strategy

Ensures rigorous performance management of all project scope and related contracts and ensures contractors are held to deliver in accordance with the contract.

Manage project scope, cost, and schedule to Financial Memorandum (FM) control targets.

Ensures project quality requirements and ‘Right 1st Time’ mentality are being achieved through regular review including audits and other means as necessary.

Accountable for project risk. Ensures the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring thorough oversight.

Actively involved in defining and implementing future developments through the Thunder Horse area development plans.

Leads decision making, scope definition and execution integration of the project as it relates to the overall system functionality.

Accountable for conformance with bp Common Process for Project Delivery and associated Verification/Assurance activities.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or equivalent

Minimum of 15 years of work experience in Oil and Gas and/or Energy Projects with excellent project management skills

Background in subsea engineering

Skilled at leading through complexity, executing a program and/or projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, environments

Proven track record in delivering projects in difficult brownfield environments and with knowledge of how to integrate projects activity with operations

Prior project leadership experience, supervising contractors’ execution of engineering design, equipment, and materials procurement.

Strong planning, interpersonal, communication, influencing and organizational skills

Ability to define and prioritize issues and solve problems through networking with other team members or external sources

Proven ability to find opportunities to reduce costs and challenge the status quo

Ability to interface effectively with people of all levels, both internal and third parties, with wide ranging cultural backgrounds

Desirable Criteria:

Experienced with BP Projects Common Process or similar

Experienced in working in Joint Ventures and setting up work processes.

Experienced in working both greenfield and complex brownfield scopes while maintaining stakeholder alignment

Familiarity with Finance / Accounting practices and terminology as it relates to project economics, capital requirements, and GOM Business

Project management and/or engineering accreditation

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.