Thunder Horse (TH) is bp’s largest platform in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM)! Thunder Horse project squad focuses on delivering projects to the Thunder Horse asset. These projects deliver long term value to the asset and to bp as a whole, by maximizing the recovery of resources in the area. The ability to deliver predictable, quality projects underpins the TH Area Development Plan. These value projects include multiple infill well tie ins, ongoing riser remediation project T41, upcoming major water injection project, several Infrastructure led expansion projects, and multiple value optimizing projects in the near future.
The Thunder Horse Project manager will support overall project integration across the various functions and disciplines to ensure all projects are delivered safely on time, and with focus on quality. The project manager will be an active member of the Area Planning Management Team for the Thunder Horse asset. This role is proficient in areas of Risk Management, integration, SIMOPs, planning, interfaces, leading members of the squad and performance management.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.