Summary:

We are looking for a Project Manager to lead the delivery of assigned projects in the ACG Projects Unit across onshore and offshore assets. The role will also support the Appraisal team to complete Optimisation of the chosen concept ensuring that principles of predictable execution, capital efficiency, and brownfield complexity aspects are understood and considered and will lead the project execution planning in readiness for FEL3 and Execute to ultimately deliver a safe, competitive and predictable project.



The Project Manager will be a key integrator of teams for the project including engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning and will provide performance management against agreed delivery targets as defined by the Unit Leader. Close working and integration with the wider Project Leadership team will be essential to success.



Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only!



We expect you to:

Role model our beliefs of ‘Care for Others’, ‘Live our Purpose’ and 'Play to Win’.

Lead the development of a strong culture to deliver world class safety performance.

Build a high performing, multi-discipline project team focused on rigorous project management and delivery of the plan incl. project cost, schedule, safety, risk, quality and operability.

Lead multi-discipline integration and alignment across the full project scope in support of a “One Team” agile and collaborative delivery.

Foster close working relationships with the host Operations team to facilitate activity planning, construction readiness and safe and efficient execution of brownfield scope.

Lead the development of brownfield contracting, procurement, and construction management/execution strategies and plans.

Forge strong relationships with project partners and customers aligning on a goal to deliver a safe and predictable outcome.

Challenge traditional practices and encourage team creativity and agility to achieve optimum pace and cost efficiency.

Ensure delivery of conformance to our Projects common processes incl. Brownfield Guide, self-verification and oversight plans.

Capture, apply and share lessons learned and best practices.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

A minimum of a technical bachelor’s degree level qualification.

15+ years of relevant experience and accountability in the energy industry with demonstrable capability and track record in delivering complex brownfield projects safely.

A leader in safety & quality.

Skilled at leading through complexity, implementing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

Demonstrable experience working with Tier 1 contractors in the delivery of various brownfield projects.

Has a detailed understanding of ‘how work gets done’ at a brownfield site. Deep technical understanding of facility system design, equipment, installation and commissioning areas

Knowledge of industry practices and standards in Project Management.

A leader and integrator that is inclusive and respectful and capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the ‘big picture’ and driving focus on what matters.

Familiar with agile practices, processes, tools and has a growth mindset.

Independent leader with strong people skills and ability to lead by example.

Ability to clearly communicate and manage interactions with project partners and external parties.

Good business ethics and general knowledge of negotiations, contracts, financing & regulatory consenting.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills.



Desirable skills, qualifications and experience:

Experience of delivering project scope on a live operational asset.

Experience of operating in an Agile organisation, using agile tools.

Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation.

APM/PMP accreditation.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



