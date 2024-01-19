Project Manager - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About role:The Project Engineer / Project Manager – Site Projects will be responsible, as part of an integrated team, for all aspects of design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of project(s) in the range of $0.3m to $100m. These projects are delivered in a brownfield multi-project environment on Offshore or Onshore assets.The role is responsible to work with the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor following global bp project management framework and realize the project and business objectives. The role also encompasses budget responsibility for the projects assigned



What you will deliver

Work closely with EPC contractors in India to drive project management work for projects across bp portfolio

Work closely with business collaborators to identify and deliver project objectives in support of business needs

Lead a portfolio of projects at different stages of the project life cycle in accordance with the bp Site Projects project management process.

Ensure the principles of inherently safe design are incorporated into the overall design to meet the project intent.

Deliver projects in an operating environment, considering the impact to ongoing operations and the surrounding environment and communities

Integration of the project into bp scheduling and control of work systems ensuring safe and efficient execution of activity.

Safe implementation of change through bp's Management of Change process and compliance with project process.

Participate to internal and external audits and inspections. Address identified gaps and findings and implement the agreed action plans

Apply Project Management principles and bp project management framework to drive safe, sustainable and predictable project outcomes

Prepare detailed Project Execution Plans (including scope, schedule, budget and spend forecasts)

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering or technical degree

Preferred education/certifications:

Project management education and certification (PMP® or equivalent)

Charted Project Professional APM

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+ Years (2+ years in Oil & Gas / brownfield projects)

Total years of experience:

6 – 12 years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience with delivery of brownfield projects in a high hazard hydrocarbon processing environment

Experience of working in an EPC Contractor environment

Knowledge of project controls, contractor management, management of change, scope and cost estimates practices

Knowledge of construction, commissioning, TARs, and Outages

Ability to work in a team environment in a collaborative, respectful and dynamic manner

Ability to communicate and influence at multiple organizational levels



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



