Project Operations Engineer

Job summary

Purpose of role

This is an exciting role in the Project Operations team that provides Operations and Maintenance leadership to bp’s global portfolio of projects. The scope of the team is global and diverse ranging from a small subsea tieback up to a new region like Mauritania and Senegal or new businesses such as Hydrogen and CCUS.

The role of Project Operations is to deliver value through four key areas.

Defining the operating model and operations and maintenance philosophy on how the new asset will be operated. Providing operations and maintenance input to the design. Developing and delivering the operations readiness plan ensuring that everything required to operate is delivered in line with project turning points (this includes recruiting and training the operations and maintenance team, writing operating procedures, procuring spares, putting support contracts in place etc.) 4). Leading a safe and reliable start up and handing the fully functioning operation to the asset owner.

The team is at the heart of creating the future of bp, making decisions that set the new business operations up for success in delivering a transition to Low Carbon energy.

The role of Operations Engineer is focussed on projects at the front end, in setting the strategic direction of the project by developing the operating model, operations & maintenance philosophy and supporting the project in making concept selection decisions.

This role will primarily be supporting our growing portfolio of Green Hydrogen Export Hub projects which are key to the energy transition. These projects offer the opportunity for a high performing candidate to help shape all operational aspects of the portfolio. The projects in the portfolio are first of a kind in scope and scale, and this role is expected to trailblaze the development of solutions in the fast-moving new energy space.

Note that the teams to which the positions are assigned utilise a flow to work model and individuals will work on multiple projects at the same time.



Key Results/ Accountabilities expected from role

Provide support for screening of projects prior to entry into the bp’s project portfolio and through the concept development and optimise phases of the project cycle.

Provide early support for defining the Operating Model for the project aligned with the business objectives

Provide operations and maintenance input to project concepts and key trade off decisions by assessing life cycle costs, availability impacts, process safety and risk issues associated with alternative concepts to support the development of a quality engineering design.

Support the development of a new energy operating model and strategy which enables bp operations to be cost competitive in the emerging new energy businesses.

Ensure that operations and maintenance requirements are defined and built into the project statement of requirements and execution plans contributing to engineering efficiency, reliability, maximising life cycle value and safety in design.

Providing operations and maintenance reviews of project technical documentation.

Participate in technology assessments and readiness reviews for any new technology.

Developing the operations and maintenance philosophy for projects including contracting strategy, logistics, condition-based maintenance strategy, maintenance management, spare parts, staffing etc.

Developing the operations readiness plan for projects detailing pre-operations activities for each stage linked to project turning points.

Delivering the operations and maintenance documents for the project, authoring where required.

Developing OPEX and availability estimates.

Facilitate development of project operational processes and procedures ensuring compliance with local regulations and legislation.

Ensuring that operations processes and procedures comply with local legislation and regulations.

Identifying, quantifying, and eliminating/reducing/mitigating safety risks for the operate phase.

Location of the role: Sunbury with 3 days per week from office, 2 days from home pattern.



Key challenges faced on the role

This role provides an important function in bp’s transition from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. The role will support all projects aligned to existing businesses and the new energy projects which will drive bp’s net zero ambitions. Key project management processes need to be understood, combined, and made relevant to the project scope and scale.

Engagement with varied organisations and teams within BP

Engagement with outside agencies including government entities & JV partners

New Energy projects are in new industries, with emerging technologies and uncertain market/commercial basis. The pace of change and development will be rapid and varied.

Essential experience and job requirements

Engineering degree or equivalent industry experience.

Proven industry knowledge (oil and gas, renewables, petrochemicals, hydrogen, CCUS) along with experience in an operations or maintenance leadership role.

Ability to network effectively across the bp organisation to access relevant data and knowledge.

Highly motivated and able to work as part of a diverse team without supervision.

Accountable for defining OPEX and efficiency forecasts for projects.

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Experience in working in a projects or project operations role.

Experience in building strong working relations with partner companies or as part of a JV

Experience in working in multi-disciplinary teams.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!