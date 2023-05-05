Job summary

Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world class team striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low carbon energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen business. The Project Operations Engineer will be part of the Project Operations team that provides Operations and Maintenance leadership to bp’s growing portfolio of Green Hydrogen projects which are key to the energy transition.



The successful candidate will play pivotal role in operations readiness for the bp Kwinana H2K project, setting the strategic direction of the project by developing the operating model, operations and maintenance philosophy and supporting the project through to execute, commissioning and operation.





KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Lead the definition of the Operating Model for the project, aligned with the business objectives and other projects at the bp Kwinana Energy Hub.

• Lead the Operating Readiness development for Define and Execute phases, and finally through to Operate.

• Lead the standup and development of the ongoing operations team through Define and Execute phases of the project, providing leadership and support to enable a culture based on bp core values.

• Provide operations and maintenance input to project concepts and key trade off decisions by assessing life cycle costs, availability impacts, process safety and risk issues associated with alternative concepts to support the development of a quality engineering design.

• Support the development of a new energy operating model and strategy which enables bp operations to be cost competitive in the emerging new energy businesses.

• Ensure that operations and maintenance requirements are defined and built into the project statement of requirements and execution plans contributing to engineering efficiency, reliability, maximising life cycle value and safety in design.

• Providing operations and maintenance reviews of project technical documentation.

• Participate in technology assessments and readiness reviews for any new technology.

• Developing the operations and maintenance philosophy for projects including contracting strategy, logistics, condition-based maintenance strategy, maintenance management, spare parts, staffing etc.

• Developing the operations readiness plan for projects detailing pre-operations activities for each stage linked to project milestones.

• Delivering the operations and maintenance documents for the project, authoring where required.

• Developing OPEX and availability estimates.

• Facilitate development of project operational processes and procedures ensuring compliance with local regulations and legislation.



ABOUT YOU:

• Engineering degree or equivalent industry experience.

• 10 years industry (oil and gas, renewables, petrochemicals, hydrogen, CCUS) experience with 3-5 years’ experience in an operations or maintenance leadership role.

• Highly motivated and able to work as part of a diverse team without supervision.

• Proven track record in working in a projects or project operations role.

• Experience in building strong working relations with partner companies or as part of a JV desirable.



This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



WHY JOIN US?

• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

• 12% superannuation.

• Share options and fuel discounts.

• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

