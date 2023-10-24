Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance and support continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.



Project Operations Engineer

Support delivery of the Daedalus program aspects of the Operations Readiness Plan.

Provide operations engineering input during the design, construction, and commissioning of the system to ensure that operations, maintenance and reliability of equipment and systems are understood and aligned with operations requirements.

Evaluate key lessons learnt (from SLS and HVL) and ensure these are addressed in the SOR and BoD. Networks with Refining facilitating exchange of best practices and lessons learned.

Use RAM Model and Opex model to support trade off analyses in order to optimize engineering design.

Provide input to MAR, HAZID, ENVID and other process safety studies, and ensure design meets Inherently Safer Design principles.

Establishes and communicates impact of project scope on future operational risk, this includes engagement/alignment of Refining disciplines as required and appropriate.

Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering discipline - BSc or BEng or MEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in Engineering or equivalent Operating experience.

Relevant 10+ years’ experience in the oil and gas industry with demonstrable capability and track record in delivering complex projects.

Experience working in operations.

Preferred experience in Refining, particularly hydrotreaters

Excellent social skills including the ability to interact effectively with internal and external personnel at all levels in a field or office setting.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills, Dutch is preferred.

Understands how to influence Project decision making.

Good communication and organization skills. Self-motivated with the ability to work both independently and in a team.

Candidate would be expected to work at the FEED/Execute Engineering Contractor’s office in The Hague, Netherlands. Expat assignment or commuting packages will be available. Some business travel will be expected to refinery sites and vendors.

On completion of detailed engineering an opportunity to move to one of the delivery teams at site will be made available.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



