Project Operations Manager - Daedalus

By 2030 bp aims to capture 20% of the global SAF market and to produce 100kbd of own bioenergy production. HEFA-based SAF production will be a crucial element to achieve these two aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products. The Daedalus program is aiming to develop a largely standard HEFA-SAF project design which can be implemented at numerous refineries with minimal site-specific modification. Each project scope consists of a combination of new purpose-built and retrofit facilities, including: • Pre-Treatment Unit (PTU) to clean up the Fats / Oils / Greases feedstock. • Renewable Hydro processing Unit (RHU) to produce Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK) • New site-specific units and modification of existing equipment to integrate within the existing refineries. The Projects Operations Manager – Daedalus is responsible for providing Operations input to the Daedalus Project at Cherry Point Refinery, including project managing delivery of operations readiness, building a competent operating organization, and leading the safe, efficient, and reliable start up.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Leads Operations input to engineering design, construction, commissioning and start up ensuring engineering design trade-offs are aligned to the Refining long term operating strategy and that lessons from existing Operations are incorporated in the design.

Project manages delivery of operations readiness plans including training, competence, procedures, maintenance & integrity management systems, placing operations support contracts, procuring spare parts, and developing start up procedures and plans.

Develops the Project Operations Staffing Plan in conjunction with the Discipline. Develops the organization to start-up, operate and support the facility, with culture and operating discipline aligned to P&O.

Develops project estimates for availability and OPEX.

Develops, owns, and manages the Pre-Ops Capex budget.

Leads the safe and efficient start-up and operation of the major project.

Manages Operations interfaces between Projects, Site projects and Refining and leads the transition and handover to the Refinery.

A member of the CHP Daedalus Project Leadership Team.

Provide input to MAR, HAZID, ENVID and other process safety studies, and ensure design meets Inherently Safer Design principles

Acts as line manager for Project Operations staff working on Major Projects at Refineries

Provides coaching and manages development of direct reports

Exchanges and shares best practices

Promotes consistency and common process across the organization, setting standards and controlling the quality of work.

Extensive Refinery operations experience.

Experience of working with Project teams through Define, Execute and Start-Up.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with internal and external personnel at all levels in a field or office setting.

Good communication and organization skills.

Self-motivated with the ability to work both independently and in a team.

High School Diploma with 10 years of operations experience

Major Project experience

Technical support or Operating experience of hydrotreaters

Engineering degree preferred.

How much do we pay (Base)? $134,000 - $170,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



