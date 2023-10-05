Project Operations Manager - Northern Endurance Programme

This role is not eligible for relocation

Could you see yourself as Project Operations Manager to the "first of its kind" Hydrogen CCUS technology? If you thrive in ambiguity, have the passion to innovate and love to design procedures and operations from scratch, then this is for you!bp, Eni, Equinor, National Grid, Shell and Total have formed the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) to develop the offshore infrastructure to transport and store millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions safely in the UK North Sea.With bp as operator, the infrastructure will serve the proposed Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and Zero Carbon Humber (ZCH) projects that aim to establish decarbonized industrial clusters in Teesside and Humberside.



Leads Operations input to engineering design, construction, commissioning and start up ensuring engineering design trade-offs are aligned to the Teesside long term operating strategy. Ensures that lessons from existing Operations are incorporated in the design.

Project manages delivery of operations readiness plans including training, competence, procedures, maintenance & integrity management systems, placing operations support contracts, procuring spare parts and developing start up procedures and plans.

Develops the organisation to start-up, operate and support the facility, including the Project Operations Staffing Plan.

Develops and has ownership of the Pre-Ops Capex budget. Develops project estimates for availability and OPEX.

Leads the safe and efficient start-up and operation of the major project.

A member of the NEP Project leadership team. Handles Operations interfaces between Projects and Operating Entity. Provide input to MAR, HAZID, ENVID and other process safety studies, and ensure design meets Inherently Safer Design principles.

The ideal candidate will have extensive experience building operations readiness on large scale projects, working with Project teams through Define, Execute and Start-Up stages.

The role requires someone with an ability bring systematic clarity to ambiguity and who is comfortable drawing on relatable topics and a network in order to write plans and procedures from scratch.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills will be critical to collaborate successfully with multi disciplinary teams both in a field or office setting and will enable innovation through active listening.

Major (Mega) Project experience

Subsea Operations

Experience working in or with Joint Ventures Experience and / or regulatory provider such as OFGEM would be highly beneficial.

