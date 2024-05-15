This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



We are looking for a Project Operations Manager who will be deployed to the PGMs LT and responsible within a Major project, or a group of Cat-B projects, for providing Operations input into design, delivery of operations readiness, recruitment of staffing and delivery of start-up planning, assurance and execution on their assigned project(s).



In this role you will lead and deliver through the team the Project Operational Readiness scope and oversee the planning and Start Up of major projects (e.g. SDC) or cat B Projects (Deep Gas, CA Gas Expansion, STEL, SDC Brownfield etc.)



Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.



We expect you to:

Develop, implement & deliver the Operations Readiness Plan for a specific Major Project (e.g. SDC) or group of Cat-B projects (Deep Gas, CA Gas Expansion, STEL, SDC Brownfield etc.)

Lead operations team input ensuring OE & OPEX assumptions are sound and realistic based on current operating assumptions / data in order to support FMs and underpin value for the projects.

Work with the Project Lead Engineers & EPC Contractor during the detailed design, construction & commissioning of the topsides/utilities systems to ensure that operations, maintenance and reliability of equipment and systems progresses in-line with the projects stated OE target.

Support the development of the Safety Case, or equivalent, and lead development of Operate-phase performance standards or changes to these based on brown field scope. Accountable for mapping relevant performance standards to the Ops Support Team ready for operate phase.

Manage handover of engineering information (data and documents) required for operations support in accordance with requirements of Information Handover Specification and Engineering Information Hub.

Risk Champion for Operations Delivery line for given projects. In the latter stages of Execute provide representation of Area Risks at APM Table and ensure risks that may affect operations are regionally communicated.

Play active role in Projects Vulnerability management process to ensure issues are either addressed or handed over to Production from Projects Organization appropriately.

Be accountable for technical approval of operations procedures (as per Production organization role profile) and SORAs, CMAS guides etc.

Establish or integrate into existing planning and activity scheduling process and align with Regional processes ensuring seamless integration to region processes for planning, activity scheduling, work management and subsequent execution.

Support the Projects Management of Change processes and ensure impact to operations of any change is communicated. Also assess proposed changes for compliance and impact on region partners, forecast OPEX or OE.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

BSc or BEng or MEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or related engineering field or operational experience equivalent to this level of education.

Technical and operations expertise in several areas related to the responsibilities defined and proven experience in leading operational teams.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with internal and external personnel at all levels in a field or office setting.

Good communication and organization skills.

Self-motivated with the ability to work both independently and lead squads / first level leaders autonomously, seeking support and guidance from the Regional POM as required.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



