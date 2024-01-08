Project Operations Rep

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance.



The Project Operations Representative provides Operations input to project design, leads the delivery of Operations components of the Operational Readiness Plan, and acts as the operations interface between the project team and the operations asset team for site projects across the refinery.

Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use!

Provides operation experience and input to project team.

Leads the delivery of Operations components of the Operational Readiness Plan including operations procedures, manuals, operator training, commissioning plans, and system walkdowns.

Primary Operations point of contact for the project teams and responsible for maintaining operations asset team involvement throughout project development.

Provides operations input to risk assessments.

Provides operations input to the planning of site project activities including construction and commissioning.

Provides support at site to the operations team during project start-up.

Inputs to design decisions

Recommends content of operating and start-up procedures

Performs operator training

Inputs to activity planning process for project activities



High School diploma or higher

Extensive and relevant refinery operating experience.

Demonstrated communication skills and ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Self-motivated and able to work both independently and within a team.

Ability to travel to/from operating facilities.



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.