Project Operations Representative

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job intent

The Project Operations Rep provides Operations input to design, leads the delivery of Operations components of the operational readiness plan and acts as the operations interface with the site operations team.

Overall responsibilities

Provides operations experience input to project team / engineering shaping our designs to provide safer, more reliable, easier to maintain facilities.

Seeks to continually improve by learning lessons from our existing operations and industry

Participates in model reviews, HAZOP’s, constructability reviews & FAT’s.

Leads the delivery of Operations components of the operational readiness plan including development of operations procedures, operator training, commissioning plans, and system walkdowns.

Primary point of accountability for project interfaces with the site operations team.

Provides operations input to risk assessments.

Provides operations input to the planning of site project activities including construction and commissioning.

Provides support at site to the operations team during project start-up

Summary decision rights

Inputs to design decisions

Recommends content of operating and start-up procedures

Performs operator training

Inputs to activity planning process for project activities

Inputs to construction and commissioning plans

Inputs to risk assessment

Behaviours and skills

Demonstrates leadership regarding HSSE values and behaviours.

Minimal supervision required for normal tasks

Can manage multiple tasks at once and uses effective time management techniques

Uses the right communication method, communicates information in a timely and relevant manner.

Able to influence Project and Operations colleagues and confident in presentation to management, colleagues and customers

Education

High School Diploma or Higher National Diploma

Experience and job requirements

Extensive and relevant refining operating experience (5-10 years) and experience in refining projects

Demonstrated communication skills and ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.

Self-motivated and able to work both independently and within a team.

Ability to travel to/from operating facilities. Up to 10% travel.

How much do we pay? $96.000-$178,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.