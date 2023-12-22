This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



We are looking for a Project Operations Specialist who will be accountable for providing operational input to design to deliver safe and reliable facilities and will deliver the operations aspects of the operational readiness plan and act as the operations interface with the site operations team.The role will cover multiple projects and be based at bp Xazar office in Azerbaijan or other site as identified (including deployment to onshore and offshore sites on rotation at the required time in the project).Please note that the role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only!



We expect you to:

Provide operations experience input to project team.

Lead the delivery of Operations components of the operational readiness plan including development of start-up procedures, operations procedures and planning and delivery of operator training.

Act as a single point of accountability for liaison with the operations team.

Provide operations input to risk assessments and planning of site project activities including construction and commissioning.

Provide support at site to the team during project start-up.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

Higher education, preferably in engineering or High School diploma combined with relevant experience. Must have a valid BOSIET and UKOG medical certificates and deemed fit for offshore working.

Qualification as a Responsible Electrical Person (REP) for Azerbaijan operating site. Must maintain the REP certification throughout the role and other mandatory requirements specific to the role.

Extensive and relevant onshore or offshore operating experience. Ability to travel to/from operating facilities.

Proven communication skills and ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries. Understanding of how to influence project decision making. Self-motivated and able to work both independently and within a team.

Technical knowledge and expertise in the relevant systems and operations. Capacity to work in small/confined places, as well as work on high platforms, walk on high elevation grating and walk up and down steps.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Process safety hazard recognition, Reliability general, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Performance Management, Work Management



