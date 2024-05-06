This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:



Summary:



We are looking for a Project Operations Specialist who will be accountable for a working to achieve operating readiness leading to safe and efficient start-up of the facility in line with bp regional, segment and group standards and practices. The candidate will also perform as a brownfield start up and integration squad member, responsible for the development of plans and start-up procedures to deliver reliable and safe start-up execution across multiple projects within the AGT region.



This role will report to Squad Lead and will support different projects. The candidate will also have a reporting line into the Regional Lead in Project Operations. The work base will be at the Xazar office or other agreed onshore site.



Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only!



We expect you to:

Onshore: Support Project Operations deliverables and integration with Project and Production activity to deliver readiness for the turning points identified (including assurance on completion and assessment of training and certification required for direct reports).

Offshore (as needed): Support commissioning and facility handover as well as prepare and start-up facility and maintain steady-state operating in accordance with facility procedures.

Demonstrate HSSE leadership in establishing safe start-up practices and procedures.

Develop the start-up strategy, plans and procedures for the project, whilst ensuring a consistent and aligned approach across all project delivery areas (Subsea, Offshore, Pipelines).

Support managing collaboration with the Subsea, Offshore and Onshore Engineering and Commissioning Teams.

Develop and implement of the Projects Start-Up Execution Manual in line with the Start-Up strategy.

Deliver a start-up familiarization and training programme for the projects. This will include but not be limited to design, planning and execution of start-up workshops, training and testing of start-up scenarios with the operations team and roll out and preparation workshops for the team that will start-up the facility.

Ensure delivery of all start-up team deliverables for the project ‘Go No Go’ reviews.

Act in the role of Start-Up Execution Lead to deliver the safe, reliable and compliant start-up of facilities (when agreed with Squad Lead).



We believe the successful candidate should have:

Experience in working at Azerbaijan industrial operating site (preference for Oil and Gas direct experience).

Extensive and relevant onshore or offshore operating experience. Ability to travel to/from operating facilities both onshore and offshore.

Demonstrated communication skills and ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries. Understands how to influence project decision making. Self-motivated and able to work both independently and within a team.

Technical knowledge and expertise in the relevant systems and operations.

Capacity to work in small/confined places, as well as work on high platforms, walk on high elevation grating and walk up and down steps.

A valid BOSIET and valid medical certificate and deemed fit for offshore working. Must maintain the required certification for the role throughout the role.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Brownfield project execution, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Concept definition, Concept selection optimisation, Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Greenfield project execution, Hazard Identification, Maintenance general, OMS and bp requirements, Operating philosophies, Procedures and practices, Project Execution Planning, Refining process technology, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Site operating procedure development, Start-up planning, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.