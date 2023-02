Job summary

bp is looking for a Project Operations Subsea Engineer for the Gulf of Mexico Portfolio Team you will be responsible for delivery of operations readiness, start-up and commissioning preparedness/support and provide engineering oversight and input on behalf of operations for Gulf of Mexico Projects through each project phase.

Key Outcomes and Accountabilities

Provide technical operations guidance to support SS Projects in GoM for delivery of safe, reliable, and compliant delivery of subsea systems and life of field operations.

Act as the interface between Projects SS Engineering and GoM Production Ops Teams.

Lead the transition at the time of project handover to the GoM Production Team to achieve continuity, promote embedment of knowledge and learning in the regional team.

Provide oversight and technical approval of subsea-related SOMs and SOPs.

Deliver Ops Engineering deliverables within Ops Readiness Plan (i.e. Opex, Ops Efficiency, SOP Development, Training, technical engineering doc reviews, etc.)

About You

Engineering Degree

Minimum 3 years Engineering and/or Operations experience (preference in Subsea)

Previous project phase and start-up experience is preferred.

Knowledge of common operations readiness elements is also preferred.

Knowledge and experience operating subsea hardware and controls systems.

Ability to Travel to offshore facilities in GoM

Good influencing and communicating skills

A clear track record of delivery on technical issues.

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a good team player.

Ability to define and prioritize issues

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically sophisticated and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

This position, based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana, requires you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire.