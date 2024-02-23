Project Operations Subsea Operations Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

This is a great opportunity to make a real impact in one of the most prolific regions in bp delivering resilient hydrocarbons. As a Project Operations Subsea Engineer you will have the opportunity to directly impact the success of new projects coming into GoM and Trinidad by delivering operations readiness, start-up and commissioning preparedness/support and provide engineering oversight and input on behalf of operations. You will have the opportunity to support projects across two regions in GoM & Trinidad & Tobago including the Paleogene projects Kaskida and Tiber. Take the next step in your career by developing your technical, leadership and influencing skills in this exciting role!



Key Accountabilities

Provide technical operations input to support Projects in GoM & T&T for delivery of safe, reliable, and compliant delivery of subsea systems and life of field operations.

Deliver Ops Engineering deliverables within Ops Readiness Plan (i.e. Opex, Ops Efficiency, SOP Development, Training, technical engineering doc reviews, etc.)

Development and execution of startup verification and assurance plans.

Provide support for the execution of commissioning and startup

Provide oversight and technical approval of subsea-related SOMs and SOPs.

Interface between Projects, Engineering and Production Ops Teams.



Essential Education

Bachelor of Science or equivalent experience in Engineering



Job Requirements

5+ years of industry experience with engineering and/or operations experience (preference in Subsea).

Ability to plan and performance manage self and others to deliver scopes.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Familiarity with bp operations processes (ie: MOC, CoW, etc.)

Ability to evaluate trade-offs and make recommendations to influence key decisions

Growth mindset with the willingness to learn and adapt to a dynamic environment



Desirable Criteria

Knowledge of subsea hardware and controls systems is preferred.

Previous project phase and start-up experience is preferred.



Additional information



Must be willing and able to travel to offshore facilities and vessels as required.



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.