Job summary

The world is changing fast and our industry is changing with it. The energy mix is shifting towards lower carbon sources, driven by technological advances and growing environmental concerns. In bp, we will help drive this transition – and our business will be transformed by it. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.



We are now looking for a Project Operations Superintendent, to support the re-purposing of our Kwinana Refinery site to an integrated energy hub all the while supporting bp’s net zero aims.



About the Role:

Reporting to the Project Operations and Maintenance Manager, the Project Operations Superintendent will lead the development, creation and establishment of the operating organization for the new plant.

Ensure the new team is competent and capable to support safe and efficient commissioning, startup and operation of the facility.

Key leadership role for the site, critical to setting the right culture and safety practices for the operating team.

Oversee the development and implementation of training and competency plans for the enduring operations workforce.

Ensure quality operations input is provided to the project team.

Develop detailed operations resource plans to delivery all project stages.

Develop project and operating budgets and cost forecasts

About You:

Tertiary qualification or relevant experience.

Focused on personnel and process safety leadership

Capability to lead a diverse and high functioning operations team.

Demonstrated technical expertise in refining/oil/gas and operations.

Experience in an Oil and Gas or equivalent processing environment – ability to provide clear governance over business activities and strategic input to drive change.

Strong stakeholder management skills.

Safety focused

About the benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect our values.