The world is changing fast and our industry is changing with it. The energy mix is shifting towards lower carbon sources, driven by technological advances and growing environmental concerns. In bp, we will help drive this transition – and our business will be transformed by it. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.
We are now looking for a Project Operations Superintendent, to support the re-purposing of our Kwinana Refinery site to an integrated energy hub all the while supporting bp’s net zero aims.
About the Role:
Reporting to the Project Operations and Maintenance Manager, the Project Operations Superintendent will lead the development, creation and establishment of the operating organization for the new plant.