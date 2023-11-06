Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Join us in crucial time of transition where bp is striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. As part of this ambition bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub. To help to deliver this we’re looking for Project Operations Technician to join our Hydrogen Kwinana (H2K) project.The successful candidates will be reporting to Project Operations Superintendent. You’ll play pivotal role in operations support into the design, construction, and commissioning activities for the new plant. You’ll have proven operational expertise, strong focus on personal and process safety, ability to organise and lead project and field work. This role suits someone who thrives in working within a diverse team and is comfortable operating through a period of rapid organisational growth and change.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Development of required procedures, processes and practices to support the commissioning, startup, and operation of the new H2K units.

Development of documentation for critical operational processes eg. alarm lists, safety critical equipment, lock open/close registers etc.

Development of operating rounds, duties and preventative maintenance requirements for designated units/area.

Input into Project Process Health Safety, Security and Environment Review, Design reviews, Pre-startup reviews, HAZID, HAZOP and other reviews as required.

Operational input into the development of process control requirements, operations responses and alarming for designated units/areas.

Input into the development and implementation of training and proficiency plans for the enduring operations workforce.

Lead operations commissioning activities for designated units/area, including contractor oversight, acceptance testing and operations assurance activities.

Ensure quality operations and maintenance input is provided into H2K project at various project stages, and completion of project requirements and assigned actions as needed.

ABOUT YOU:

Secondary education required with trade background eg. electrical, mechanical, or other desirable.

Demonstrated technical operating expertise in refining/oil/gas or equivalent industries.

Advocate for personnel and process safety leadership and execution for both bp and contractor teams.

Self-starter who can meet required project milestones by due date and seeking help and guidance to achieve project goals.

Ability to work as part of a diverse team, co-ordinating with other Operations Technicians in different teams, as well as working with project design & construction and commissioning teams, and various contracting partners.

Understanding and demonstrated experience with control of work and permit systems, and supervising contractors performing field work.

Experience supporting major projects or turnaround events highly desired, including development of startup/shutdown procedures and operating plans, HAZOP and risk assessment participation.

This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.