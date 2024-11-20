Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Project PMO Advisor

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Be working across the entire BP business and be responsible for ensuring the coordination and tracking of all strategic programmes across the Finance ERP transformation portfolio

Support the PMO function responsible for the scoping, design, and deployment of the Finance ERP transformation

Support the programme leadership team to develop and manage overall delivery plan for specific programmes within the overall portfolio – including landmarks and identification of key dependencies between other programmes

Collaborate with project teams by facilitating workshops, stakeholder feedback sessions, and key project activities in support of a central finance ERP model

Coordinate the global communication of programme status through governance, to ensure wider business partners are aware of programme status, as well as identifying and mitigating any risks, issues or breakthroughs requiring attention

Consolidate & organize key decisions and outcomes into PowerPoint slides quickly for presentation to executives

Manage our backlog of priorities and ensure detailed items for execution are cleansed and updated

Capture actions, outcomes, decisions in meetings and ensure that we are aligned on any follow-on activities

Identify emerging or potential program risks & issues based on their insight

Develop and provide input into key communications for program updates for various levels (both detailed and executive summaries)

Support budget tracking and manage purchase orders throughout the programme, and ongoing license allocation as required across the project team

What You will need to be successful:

5+ years Project/Programme management experience

Proven success supporting and delivering sophisticated, cross-functional transformation projects / programmes

Experience within PMO / project management, including developing communication for executive levels

Experience working within Agile environments

Leader attitude with drive and motivation whilst also being an exceptional communicator who works well within a multidisciplinary team, bringing colleagues with them on a journey

Positive personality, with energetic leadership style and strong resilience

A good balance of structured/holistic thinking with fast moving and pragmatic approach to ensure quick delivery

Passion for continuous improvement, process efficiency and people empowerment

Proven track record of performing in high-intensity environments, operating within tight financial resources and meeting challenging deadlines

Experience in managing SAP transformation projects is an adventage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

