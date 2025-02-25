Project Portfolio Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

The purpose of this role is to lead the integration of a portfolio of specific transformational projects and activities on behalf of the PU. The job holder will play a key role in ensuring projects are synchronized to meet business objectives by leading project integration, by prioritizing project portfolio, by managing the proper communication to the internal organization as well as external key stakeholders (e.g. customers, suppliers) and by minimizing business exposure to risks.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Own the projet portfolio roadmap on behalf of PU, working closely with the business transformation & strategy deployment manager.

Assess requirements for project management support to manage efficiently the portfolio

Facilitate the portfolio integration by highlighting project dependencies, by working out priorities, by allocating resources, by identifying any risks regarding changes and by addressing them through proper mitigation, by effectively establishing, managing and leading portfolio governance structure.

Proactively anticipate and manage timely changes to the portfolio to reflect new circumstances.

Within the framework and policies, take the measures & actions needed to drive a robust portfolio integration process

Work closely with business stakeholders to align project priorities with organizational capacity. Provide actionable recommendations for reallocating resources to optimize both short-term execution and long-term strategy.

Provide guidance to PU by advising on project prioritization, leveraging data-driven insights and decision making process such as capacity heatmaps to balance resource allocation against strategic goals

Education:

University degree essential

Post graduate and professional PPM qualification would be value added

Experience:

Experience in Project, Portfolio, and/or Change Management required; Commercial experience is value added

Experience of using project management tools such as ADO, MS Planner, Kanbanize

Skills & competencies:

Portfolio Management - Mastery

Leading Sustainable Change - Skilful

Performance Insights - Skilful

Programme Management - Skilful

Stakeholder management - Mastery



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

