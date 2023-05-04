Project Process Design Discipline Lead

Job summary

The bp Solutions Site Projects organization is accountable for the development and delivery of projects on behalf of Refining.



The team is seeking to appoint a Process Design Discipline Lead who will report to the Process and Process Safety Discipline Manager within bp Solutions.



The Process Design Discipline Lead will lead a team of Process Design Engineers in multiple locations, working across the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimize stages of projects and also providing quality assurance during Define and Execute. This is a key leadership role for all aspects of front-end project delivery and maintains a focus on quality assurance throughout the project lifecycle. The Process Design Discipline Lead also plays a key role in project Engineering Management during Concept Development and Optimize.

What you will deliver

Responsible for the line management of process design engineers within the team and process design discipline leadership including performance management

Accountable for the career guidance, coaching and technical development of the process design team to maintain and strengthen the health of the discipline

Accountable for driving excellence in the process design discipline including the development of and adherence to standards

Responsible for process design resource management and deployment for refining site projects

Responsible for maintaining relationships with key refining stakeholders to ensure adequate resourcing in support of the project pipeline

Leverage relationships and interactions with the larger appraisal community to stay connected within Production & Operations to support things like succession planning and technical information rollouts

Accountable for providing process design verification and oversight

Performance manages the health of the discipline through real-time dashboard reporting and self-verification

Accountable for delivery of the engineering requirements consistent with the projects common process and the engineering guide

Collaborate with the Engineering Management Discipline Leads / Engineering Managers to ensure coherent delivery of the overall project engineering strategy including procurement, project technical deliverable accountabilities, and other strategies

Accountable for technical integrity of engineering to support the Tier 1 & Tier 2 decisions during FEL 1 and 2, development and delivery of pre-FEED scope and process engineering verification in Define and Execute.

Support and collaborate with the Project Appraisal Discipline Lead to create a joint center of excellence, including maintaining ‘how we work’ procedures

Work across different areas of the business including new energy, business development, operations, engineering, etc. to understand the impact of integration projects and strategic decisions and alignment with bp aims

What you will need to be successful

Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Significant experience as a Process Design Engineer, Process Engineer, or Engineering Manager

Track record of delivery of engineering and performance management in project front end development and delivery

In depth understanding of refining processes and typical flow schemes, as well as associated software and modeling methods

In depth understanding of project stage-gated processes with a focus on engineering requirements. Within bp an in depth understanding of either Projects Common Process (PCP) or Major Projects Common Process (MPCP)

Experience of building, leading and developing diverse teams of engineers including contractors

High level of communication and influencing skills with an ability to work across interfaces and to adapt to other business cultures

Able to travel between the various refining sites to perform duties, estimated travel at 20% total, with some periods requiring extended trips (up to 2 weeks)

Ability to work non-routine or extended hours to support the team as necessary

Experience in the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise stages of project development as Lead Process Design Engineer or Engineering Manager

Ability to manage multiple priorities (by working across multiple projects)

Ability to work with high levels of uncertainty

Understanding of decision quality, concept screening, concept selection

Chartered and member of a professional body

