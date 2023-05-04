Project Process Design Discipline Lead

The bp Solutions Site Projects organization is accountable for the development and delivery of projects on behalf of Refining.
The team is seeking to appoint a Process Design Discipline Lead who will report to the Process and Process Safety Discipline Manager within bp Solutions.
The Process Design Discipline Lead will lead a team of Process Design Engineers in multiple locations, working across the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimize stages of projects and also providing quality assurance during Define and Execute. This is a key leadership role for all aspects of front-end project delivery and maintains a focus on quality assurance throughout the project lifecycle. The Process Design Discipline Lead also plays a key role in project Engineering Management during Concept Development and Optimize.