This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Project Procurement Execution Analyst – Net Zero Teesside / Northern Endurance Partnership and H2Teesside The Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) project is a full chain carbon capture and storage (CCS) project that aims to support the United Kingdom’s Net Zero commitments by developing the world’s first zero-carbon industrial hub by 2030 in the North East of England. The H2Teesside project aims to be one of the biggest blue hydrogen production facilities in the UK, delivering economic growth for Teesside and the domestically‐produced low carbon hydrogen that the UK needs. The Procurement Analyst will lead contract execution and management activities for these projects in support of the Outside Battery Limits (OSBL) and Offsites scopes. Assisting the Project Managers in the delivery of the FEED scopes and associated enabling contracts (Geotech, specialist studies etc), including performance management of Contractor delivery and administration of the contract(s). Furthermore, taking a lead role in developing and implementing the contracting and execution strategy for Execute phase as well as preparation of major Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts. Engaging the market, identifying the optimum packaging strategy, contracting split and submitting the strategy for governance board approval.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Project Procurement Execution Analyst – Net Zero Teesside / Northern Endurance Partnership and H2TeessideThe Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) project is a full chain carbon capture and storage (CCS) project that aims to support the United Kingdom’s Net Zero commitments by developing the world’s first zero-carbon industrial hub by 2030 in the North East of England.The H2Teesside project aims to be one of the biggest blue hydrogen production facilities in the UK, delivering economic growth for Teesside and the domestically‐produced low carbon hydrogen that the UK needs.The Procurement Analyst will lead contract execution and management activities for these projects in support of the Outside Battery Limits (OSBL) and Offsites scopes. Assisting the Project Managers in the delivery of the FEED scopes and associated enabling contracts (Geotech, specialist studies etc), including performance management of Contractor delivery and administration of the contract(s).Furthermore, taking a lead role in developing and implementing the contracting and execution strategy for Execute phase as well as preparation of major Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts. Engaging the market, identifying the optimum packaging strategy, contracting split and submitting the strategy for governance board approval.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Support the Project Manager in the contract and performance management of the FEED Contract(s).

Lead the sourcing and contracting activities for specific scopes of work to support readiness for NZT / NEP Execute phase and H2Teesside Define phase.

Lead the development of the contracting and execution strategy for H2Teesside Execute phase including acquiring project leadership team review and input.

Lead the preparation of the NZT/NEP Execute phase EPC Tender package and development of the evaluation criteria and management of the evaluation process ahead of the FID gate.

Lead the MPCP activities for the Define and Execute entry gates.

Develop and handle the Contracts and Procurement Plan (CPP) for the Define and Execute phases of the projects.

Coordinate / chair the project's Contracts Review Committee (CRC). This is a bi-weekly Leadership Team (LT) meeting designed to review all key procurement decisions.

Key Requirements:

Skilled at Contracting and Procurement activities including contracting strategy development and identification of opportunities and value levers that enable effective execution and delivery.

Experience of RFP Package preparation and evaluation, ideally for Construction work scopes.

Experience of contract management and performance activities of Contracts including change management and variation negotiation.

Ability to understand the potential execute risks, assess appropriate risk allocation and apply different commercial / contracting models.

Experience driving projects in multi-stakeholder and multi-discipline environments, and working through uncertainty.

Strong integration skills to work with projects to deliver pragmatic value driven decisions.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, contractors and programme and project leadership.

To be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Demonstrate the ability and flexibility to lead on multiple challenges at the same time and take on wider project roles as needed.

Experience with sourcing systems including Ariba and Backbone - desirable

Master’s Degree (MBA or equivalent) - desirable

Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent -- desirable

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an extraordinary environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.