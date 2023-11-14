Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and partner management support for the hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Role Summary:

In 2020, bp announced its net zero ambition, striving to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. As part of the strategy to transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, bp will diversify the company into different forms of energy, including renewables, biofuels and hydrogen.

The Daedalus Programme has been established to develop a portfolio of biofuels projects which will use Hydro-processed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in a standardised and consistent way to support the energy transition.

As the Daedalus Programme Project Procurement Execution Analyst, you will be fully coordinated with the Programme execution team and support the implementation of the overall Programme contracting and execution strategy.

Accountabilities:

You will be accountable for the full project contracting life cycle including strategy development, sourcing, negotiating, contracting as well as contract and supplier performance management for allocated scopes.

You will be accountable for timely execution of contracts to meet Programme schedule.

You will be accountable for engaging and handling internal and external partners.

You will support the Daedalus Programme Contracts and Procurement team with integration as well as development and implementation of common processes, procedures, templates, systems, governance and reporting. You will also help drive standardisation and continuous improvement.

Essential Experience and requirements:

Full project life cycle contracting experience including strategy development, sourcing, negotiating, contracting as well as contract and supplier performance management.

Experience of RFP preparation and evaluation.

Experience of contract management including organisational change and variation negotiation.

Purchase Order management experience.

Good solid understanding of Compass, Ariba Guided Buying or local P2P system and Procon.

Good understanding of bp Category Management processes and procedures.

An outstanding team player with strong influencing and integration skills.

Able to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, contractors and P&O Projects Leadership.

Skilled at working through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with region and country-specific issues and challenges.

Ability to multi-task and successfully prioritise workload to enable efficient working.

Able to understand the potential execute risks and assess appropriate risk allocation.

Experience of and ability to craft different risk / reward commercial and contracting models.

Essential education:

Degree in Engineering, Procurement, Law or other technical discipline

Strong experience in supply chain management.

Desirable education:

Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.