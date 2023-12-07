This role is not eligible for relocation

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Are you ready to take your career to new heights?In partnership with local corporations, bp is exploring a selected offshore wind development opportunity in Japan. This is a first step towards building a market-leading offshore wind position in Japan. bp is establishing a local offshore development team in Tokyo. This is a unique opportunity to join and be at the forefront of creating an offshore wind market in Japan and play a part in bp’s net zero ambitions.



About the role

The Project Procurement Manager is part of the wider Low Carbon Energy Procurement team focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of decarbonizing and diversifying the business. Underpinning this growth in significant investment, and procurement at the forefront of managing spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, delivering competitive outcomes with the business, and creating and delivering the procurement strategy.

This role will work with the Japan Offshore Wind Team and business partners to create and assess technical scope/commercial packages for competitive tender events and lead sourcing and contracting activities for specific scopes (e.g. WTG). Also, influence the business to ensure procurement change supporting innovation and cost savings.

Key Accountabilities

Leverage established relationships with key supply chain players.

Develop contracting strategies and processes for Requests for Proposals (RFPs), assess vendor proposals, and secure contracts which are best value possible.

Address scope specifications to find and eliminate unnecessary costs.

Negotiate key supply contracts and maintain relationships and partnerships with key suppliers at the most senior level.

Source new potential suppliers to encourage market tensions and competitiveness in key project areas

Ensure that all contracts and purchase orders follow previously defined business processes.

Building relationships with internal and external stakeholders, particularly the technical and development teams, ensuring due process is followed.

Creating contracts which are fully compliant to support the business, mitigate commercial risks and drive supplier performance.

About you

A degree educated or above, or professional qualification, in a relevant discipline is required. Experience is what matters most. Extensive experience in the energy sector, specifically with offshore wind and working in large international tenders.

The successful candidate will have a track record in managing services contracts and delivering substantial savings

Japanese Language Proficiency is a must (as you will be supporting Japanese market)

It’s also important to have:

Understanding of contract management fundamentals, best practices, and industry trends.

In depth knowledge of contract cost drivers, with the ability to illustrate transparency and value.

Understanding of contract law (preferably FIDIC and/or LOGIC contract styles).

Experience in sourcing and contracting Wind Turbine Generators (WTG’s) is highly valued.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others



