Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Purpose of the role

The role of the Project Quality Engineer (QE) is to deliver ‘right first time & zero defects’ throughout our end-to-end value chain organization and plays a critical role in the success of bp by promoting the culture of Safe design and Quality build in projects that shape the future energy landscape.

The successful candidate will coordinate quality management for the assigned subsea and brownfield topsides projects and drive conformance to bp’s Operating Management System. You will perform active quality assurance in design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication/construction, installation, commissioning, and hand over while actively interfacing with the bp team, contractors, and suppliers to verify implementation and effectiveness of quality processes.

This role is specifically responsible for providing sound technical and analytical engineering/specialist support to projects or operations in the area of quality management, providing expertise for measuring and verifying the effectiveness of bp’s quality management processes in support of the project’s quality objectives and ensuring compliance through the difference project functions and stages are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety and quality standards.

Key accountabilities

Contribute to the program-level Quality Management Plans in alignment with MPcp/PDcp and P&O Quality Management Practice requirements

Implement Quality processes and/or procedures that provide details and controls for delivering checks, validations, witness, and verifications as required by the assurance activity

Prepare and implement a risk-based Quality assessment plan for verifying bp and contractor conformance across a project or unit/program

Establish and implement the project’s risk-based oversight plan, including audits, surveillance and inspection

Manage inspection coordination for third party inspectors including develop and maintain budget, assess competency, review reports and resolve Quality issues

Actively work with Engineering, Construction and Commissioning disciplines to ensure Quality verification activities are planned and implemented

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor's Degree (engineering or technical) preferred or equivalent experience in a Quality Engineering role

ISO 9001 Lead Auditor certification

5+ years of experience leading quality assurance and quality control activities

Experience in oil and gas projects and an understanding of the major project stage-gate governance processes

Strong working knowledge and experience in quality management of subsea projects, SURF fabrication/installation, topsides packages and manufacturing of subsea hardware.

Experience with developing and implementing a Quality Plan across a multi-disciplined project or a regional program

Experience in performing Quality assurance activities and ability to establish and lead risk-based Quality assessments/audits

Detailed understanding of quality control activities including contractor/supplier Inspection and Test Plans and coordinating third-party inspections based on criticality and supply chain risks

Proficiency in failure investigation methods

Strong working knowledge, implementation and auditing experience of quality management systems conforming to API Q1, API Q2 or ISO 9001.

High initiative, self-motivation, and effective influencing, verbal, and written skills

Why bp

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

