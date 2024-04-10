Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The role of the Project Quality Engineer (QE) is to deliver ‘right first time & zero defects’ throughout our end-to-end value chain organization and plays a critical role in the success of bp by promoting the culture of Safe design and Quality build in projects that shape the future energy landscape.
The successful candidate will coordinate quality management for the assigned subsea and brownfield topsides projects and drive conformance to bp’s Operating Management System. You will perform active quality assurance in design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication/construction, installation, commissioning, and hand over while actively interfacing with the bp team, contractors, and suppliers to verify implementation and effectiveness of quality processes.
This role is specifically responsible for providing sound technical and analytical engineering/specialist support to projects or operations in the area of quality management, providing expertise for measuring and verifying the effectiveness of bp’s quality management processes in support of the project’s quality objectives and ensuring compliance through the difference project functions and stages are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety and quality standards.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.