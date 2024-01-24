Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The bp offshore wind UK project quality manager is accountable for developing the quality management system of the bp offshore wind UK program.Responsibilities will include the development of the quality plans, selection, and allocation of competence resources, driving assurance processes, managing the quality deliverables and quality control throughout the stages of the UK Offshore Wind projects whilst supporting the central team towards reporting and standardization and compliance to UK Offshore Wind processes.The bp Offshore UK Wind program plays a material part in supporting the UK Government's target of producing sufficient offshore wind energy to power every UK home by the end of this decade.



Job Description:

The Quality Manager plays a key role in delivering this complex offshore project. They will:

Direct the project leadership team in the creation and management of a Right 1st Time quality culture within the project team, contractors, and suppliers.

develop and implement a structured quality management system (QMS) for the M3 program and drive compliance with the program quality management process.

Lead quality in design, equipment manufacture, fabrication, installation, HUC and hand over to Operations.

be responsible for establishing the project quality objectives, developing, and maintaining the project Quality Plan and other supporting quality documents.

be part of the M3 project team, collaborating with the Senior Quality and methodology manager but deployed to the direction of the M3 leadership Team.

Run all quality field resources deployed on the program.

work with other quality managers to develop standard methodology and drive continuous improvement in global quality management practices.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

A relevant Engineering Degree, Chartered Engineer and ideally an MSc or MEng.

Experience with supplier quality.

Have a strong quality mentality.

Experience with root cause analysis tools and quality methodologies e.g. lean, six sigma, FMEA etc.

A lead auditor in Quality Management Systems e.g. 9001.

Experience with sophisticated partner management.

Strong influencing skills.

Ability to work in a start-up organisation where you are wiling to join in to get reach the desired targets as a team.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which improve the global project benefits.

You will work with

Coordination with the Senior Managers and Managers of Engineering fields to ensure the most efficient strategy and management of the technical interfaces.

Key partners include Project Managers, Technical Project Managers and Package Managers.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, quality and respective package management teams.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the sharing of knowledge and best use of harmonies within bp.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



