Project Quality Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Mona Morgan and Morven projects are the new offshore wind projects being developed by bp and EnBW in the Irish Sea and off the East Coast of Scotland. The multi-billion pound development has a potential generating capacity of around 5.9 gigawatt (GW) – enough to power more than 6 million homes.

The Project is part of the wider Offshore UK Wind Program (Mona / Morgan/Morven). These offshore wind developments play a material part in supporting the UK Government's target of producing sufficient offshore wind energy to power every UK home by the end of this decade.

bp have formed a 50/50 JV partnership with Hamburg based EnBW in delivery of the UK Offshore Wind programme.

The Quality Manager plays a key role in delivering this complex offshore project.

They will:

Advise the project leadership team in the creation and management of a Right 1st Time quality culture within the project team, contractors, and suppliers.

Develop and implement a structured quality management system (QMS) for the M3 program and drive compliance with the program quality management process.

Lead quality in design, equipment manufacture, fabrication, installation, Hook up & commissioning and hand over to Operations.

Be responsible for establishing the project quality objectives, developing, and maintaining the project Quality Plan and other supporting quality documents/processes.

Be part of the M3 project team, working with the Senior Quality and methodology manager but deployed to the direction of the M3 leadership Team.

Handle and resource all quality field resources deployed on the program and lead associated budgets.

Work with other shareholders quality managers to develop standard methodology and drive continuous improvement in projects and global quality management practices.

Develop contractual, requirements, input into bidding process, handle supplier qualifications and outputs.

Intervene in quality matters, supporting work package managers to deliver safe, reliable and compliant equipment.

Visit sites and demonstrate quality leadership and support roll out of quality initiatives.

What you will need to be successful.

Extensive experience of quality management in major infrastructure projects (Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind.

Have a strong quality demeanor.

A relevant Engineering Degree, Chartered Engineer, ideally a MSc or MEng.

Experience with supplier quality, qualification, audits, contract requirements

Experience with root cause analysis tools and quality methodologies e.g. lean, six sigma, FMEA etc.

Experience in Quality Management of fabrication/construction yards.

A lead auditor in Quality Management Systems e.g. 9001.

Experience with sophisticated partner management.

Strong influencing skills.

Ability to work in a start-up organisation with a Joint Venture complexity.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the decisions which improve the global project benefits.

You will work with.

Coordination with Senior Managers and Managers of Engineering fields to ensure the most efficient strategy and management of the technical interfaces.

Key partners include Project Managers, Technical Project Managers and Package Managers.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, quality, and respective package management teams.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the sharing of knowledge and best use of harmonies within bp.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

