Project Safety Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities / Responsibilities:

Deliver HSSE systems through all levels of the Projects Common Process (PCP)

Assist, Identify, Document, and perform specific H&S activities and studies - HAZID / HAZOP / ISD / ISGR / LOPA’s / etc.

Assist WPT Management where needed with Project Execution Plans (PEP’s) & Construction Execution Plans (CEP’s)

Foster effective communication at all levels, promoting BP Values (Safety, Courage, Excellence, One Team, Respect) throughout the Whiting Projects Team (BP, Contractors)

Promote health and safety leadership and deliver an illness and injury free Project Portfolio. Target ZERO H&S related incidents

Understand and foster compliance with all BP Safety Policies and Procedures including the Life Saving Rules.



Roles:

Ensure conformance with GP-48-01 PHSSER Requirements by assisting with PHSSER Strategies and checklists.

Ensure compliance with the site Control of Work Process

Assist TAR where needed in execution of Projects during TAR’s

Assist / Chair the Projects Safety Committee and Adopt a Crew Committee

Support the WBU Incident Management Team by becoming an active member and participate in required response training and drills

Coordinate / Assist / Lead the Risk Assessment Process for the WPT

Oversight of contractor safety personnel

Ability to multitask multiple projects within a fluctuating portfolio of $250M - $400M

Provides technical support for health and safety related activities for Projects and their respective assets

Assist / Develop / Update – the overarching Projects H&S Plan and the individual projects required Safety Execution Plans

Review / Approve – Projects contractors H&S Plans

Participates in the Management of Change (MOCs) process.

Completes all compliance tasks and deliverables assigned to the position.

Provide H&S direct field support during each phase of the Projects Cycle

Provide assurance through the self-verification process that H&S management systems are adequate

Front end load the on-boarding of Projects execution personnel to prepare them to work safely during the execution of Projects Portfolio

Provide trending and analysis of leading H&S indicators and prevent injuries through imbedding preventive measures during Projects and apply lessons to future projects

Participate in internal and external H&S audits, reviews, and self-verification activities.

Drive Continuous Improvement in incident reporting, investigation, follow-up action planning and analysis during project execution

Drive continuous improvement in performance and risk reduction, including working with the assets to develop specific performance improvement plans.

Develops and implements a learning culture through lessons learned from near miss reporting, safety observations, incident investigations and other learning forums

Coach and mentor establishing H&S capability and confidence in first line leaders, superintendents, and managers in their designated project areas

Supports and facilitates meetings as needed.



About You:

B.S. in Environmental, Health and Safety, Industrial Hygiene or Engineering Field preferred

5-10 years of Refining, Production, Chemical or General Manufacturing experience

3-5 Years of Health and Safety Experience in Heavy Industrial Environments

Hands on experience engaging field personnel to address hazards and risks

Experience with risk-based safety programs and delivery of health and safety performance plans

Proven experience in performance analysis

Ability to lead through influence and build comprehensive team members network

Effective communication skills to drive personnel engagement and empowerment to create a sustainable culture.

Provide support to the site by maintaining a visible safety leadership presence in the field

Ability to connect with a positive personal impact.

Certifications: OSHA, Graduate Safety Practitioner, Occupational Hygiene and Safety Technician, Construction Health and Safety Technician

Familiar with Word, Excel, Adobe, Nitro, Navitrack, Roser.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

