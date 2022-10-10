Project Solution Manager, bp pulse China

Responsible for managing a team to deliver capital and expense projects for BP facilities putting in place the processes and governance to ensure the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project and delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.
Job Profile Summary
bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help
Job Purpose
The purpose of this role is to manage engineering relevant delivery of bp in-house asset which shall eventually contributing to the acceleration of charge point target deliveries to fulfil the bp Capital Market Day announced target.
Key Accountabilities
Strategy & Planning