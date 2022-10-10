Project Solution Manager, bp pulse China

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver capital and expense projects for BP facilities putting in place the processes and governance to ensure the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project and delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help



Job Purpose



The purpose of this role is to manage engineering relevant delivery of bp in-house asset which shall eventually contributing to the acceleration of charge point target deliveries to fulfil the bp Capital Market Day announced target.

Key Accountabilities



Strategy & Planning

Develop the annual project construction plan according to the network construction plan of the asset department.

Break down projects and organize resources to achieve construction goals.

Set up related project delivery process and coordinate with related departments to complete the task.

Asset Project Delivery

Lead delivery performance and reporting of near-term progress against long term targets.

Maintain a close working relationship with other bp businesses and ensure lessons learned are shared.

Lead the delivery of EV charging roll out of charging networks, through site preparation, feasibility assessment, procurement, installation, construction and go live at key locations in the specific region.

Lead site feasibility assessments, including performing technical review and management of 3rd party contractors, to support EV charging deployment.

Manage the interface with key suppliers and installation contractors to deliver a great product in a safe and efficient manner.

Work closely with commercial teams to contribute to the success of the project delivery and raise concerns/ask for support early to support business execution strategies and in-year deliveries.

Coordinate key project management process to maintain the EV roll out in an efficient and control manner.

Own the EV risk management process across the region.

Contribute to the development of annual plans, budgets.

Delivery of SMART outcomes, including zero HSSE incidents, below target cost for installation per site per charge points, and successful commission of sites required by plan.

Capabilities Development

Line up engineering and delivery resources to deliver annual site targets

Coach other team members to enhance overall team knowledge in asset development

Share best practice from other competitors

Ensure measures are in place to support the health, safety & care for front-end team

Job Holder Requirements

Education

Bachelor degree with MBA preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements