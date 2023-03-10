Job summary

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.



The Project Subsea Operations Engineer provides day to day operational input to subsea project design, equipment testing and commissioning. The role is also responsible for developing the subsea component of operating procedures, implementing subsea operations processes and providing subsea support during start-up across a range of subsea projects from concept development to execute.

What you will deliver

What you will need to be successful

Essential Experience and Education:

Degree qualified in a relevant science or engineering discipline.

Operations experience, exposure to Operations Management System & operations ways of working.

Relevant technical expertise to subsea system design and operation.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.

Why join the team?

Desirable criteria:We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!