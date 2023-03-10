A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.
The Project Subsea Operations Engineer provides day to day operational input to subsea project design, equipment testing and commissioning. The role is also responsible for developing the subsea component of operating procedures, implementing subsea operations processes and providing subsea support during start-up across a range of subsea projects from concept development to execute.