Project Technology Delivery Lead

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all. We’re focussing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is challenged, and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can. As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we’re using hydrogen to impact huge projects that better the world. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action. To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and CCS teams here at bp. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all. bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities. Expect world-class training and the flexibility to realise your full potential, all while leaving a legacy to be proud of. Apply now for life-changing roles with far-reaching impacts.

Innovation & Engineering



Project Management Group



What does the day to day look like?

Lead development and delivery of technology plans for bp hydrogen and CCS projects in every stage (From Concept Development to Execute)

Work closely with Technology Portfolio Managers, Project Managers, Engineering Managers, and delivery team to ensure technology plan activities are well understood and integrated in the projects' schedule.

Engage relevant subject matter experts and coordinate their input into technology plans.

Ensure projects technology risks and opportunities are identified, assessed, and properly managed with action plans aligned to project timelines.

Maintain projects portfolio technology register and facilitate review sessions with leadership teams in the bp Projects and technology organizations.

Interact with Delivery contractors and technology suppliers to ensure technology risks clearly identified and risks mitigated through clear plans.

Participate in hydrogen and CCS technology decision and functional verification processes in all projects stages and ensure engagement of relevant technology portfolio managers and other key stakeholders in these processes.

Participate in hydrogen and CCS technology supplier selection processes, in support of the Technology portfolio Managers and SMEs.

Capture technology knowledge from every project stage and from operations, and bring lessons learned into the bp hydrogen and CCS technology programme.

Support Hydrogen and CCS technology team in moving forward bp’s technology roadmap, business development pipeline and projects agenda.

What do we want to see from you!

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in an engineering field or equivalent technical experience.

Recognised certification in Project Management. Project Management Professional (PMP) or Project Management Qualification (PMQ).

Agile (Product Owner/Scrum Master) certification.

Industry project management experience in the energy industry.

Track record in technology development, scaleup and deployment in energy industry projects.

Hands-on experience in quality management systems. Quality planning, quality assurance, quality control and quality improvement.

Consistent track record of excellence with leading a strong HSE culture and performance.

Proactive and action oriented. Takes on new opportunities and tough challenges with sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm.

Excellent integrator. Personally accountable, efficient conflict and problem solver, decision maker.

Strong communicator. Effective listener and communicates with clarity, relevance, and purpose with team members, bp leadership, stakeholders and third parties.

Builds relationships and encourages a culture of creativity.

Critical thinking and ability to resolve problems with minimum guidance.

Curious and open to learn technical subjects outside area of expertise.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



