Project Technology Delivery Lead

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner – Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) are a key part of this plan. Using the elements of success, we’re on a mission to decarbonise the world and create a better future for us all. We’re focussing on areas where hydrogen will make the biggest impact – areas where switching to electricity is challenged, and we can make a meaningful impact in a way no one else can. As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, we’re using hydrogen to impact huge projects that better the world. It’s an exciting time to be involved in sustainability at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action. Likewise, CCS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy, and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO2 storage as a service, we believe CCS can play a key role to help hard to abate industries decarbonize and transition.
We are also getting ready to start a variety of exciting projects in the UK, USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific, which are all working towards net zero by 2050 or sooner.
To help us achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and CCS teams here at bp. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.
bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities. Expect world-class training and the flexibility to realise your full potential, all while leaving a legacy to be proud of.
Apply now for life-changing roles with far-reaching impacts.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Hydrogen, Leadership, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Management, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management {+ 3 more}
