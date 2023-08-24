Project Turnaround Controls Manager

We are looking to fill two roles covering Eastern and Western hemisphere, although the role is posted as UK/US based, it’s also open to other locations. The central PCM is responsible for supporting and/or leading projects and TAR controls squads supporting governance and verification activities, generates TAR and Project portfolio / program / summary level reports and perform analysis, and project and TAR delivery. It will work closely with different delivery squads/teams to provide day to day TAR and Project Controls support. Develop and maintain key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure performance of controls activities, and closely monitor controls performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and important metrics are met.
How much do we pay (Base)? $148,000 - $276,000
Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
