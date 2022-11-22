Projects Consultant Americas

Job summary

About Us

As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future. Increased flexibility and choice for our people, allied to dynamic, creative human & engaging workplaces in smaller footprints across the globe is what is required to support our ambition.

Role Synopsis

This role of Project Consultant - Americas will manage day to day activity relating to the safe delivery of all capital property projects, in the Americas, supporting both the Workplace Transformation & Services portfolio. The role will help to support the drive to change the way bp works, to be best in class globally for attracting talent, engaging bp colleagues and ultimately help to reduce the size of the bp property portfolio footprint.

Key outcomes from the role will be:

Delivering all capital property projects (fit out, new build, demolition and restack) in the Americas, in line with the drive to net zero

Support a significant reduction & consolidation of the global property portfolio

Ensuring that the property delivered as a result of capital project work, is seamless and value adding

This role will work with the PMO, GRE, Facilities, HSSE and Vested relationships on all projects within the real estate realm, providing guidance to project suppliers in all aspects of real estate transformation on behalf of bp.

Key Accountabilities

Leading, engaging and managing regional project supplier’s teams to deliver safe, effective, sustainable and economic capital projects

Delivering projects safely, successfully and on time and to benchmarked cost and a target of net zero carbon

Managing regional (Vested) relationships with key suppliers (including central PMO) to ensure value for money, sharing of lessons learned and industry standard methodology

Managing the implementation of the best in class set of tools and standards and support the roll out of bpWorklife

Ensuring data is captured consistently across the Americas, on each project, and recorded in the central global database to enable consistent MI reporting

Producing bp’s regional project boundary guidelines, to ensure risks are identified and/or mitigated

Essential Education

Graduate degree preferred

Bachelor’s degree required (Construction, Business, Engineering, Architecture, etc.,)

Relevant professional qualification (PMP or APM) or appropriate experience

Essential Experience

Extensive experience of engagement in property project management for a major corporate entity

Astute relationship builder with the bp businesses, functions and contract partners to ensure appropriate engagement

Proven ability to deliver integrated, effective commercial/project management to established processes.

Strong supplier performance measurement critical metric development and reporting.

Proven track record of leading regional project teams in complex environments

Demonstrable track record in delivering high commitment to safety and ethical standards

Desirable Criteria

Minimum of 7 years working within a project management environment within a global organization

Proficiency in Microsoft Project, Primavera, Power BI, Microsoft Tools

Competency in CAD\\ Revit

Experience of working regionally or in a multi-country setting

Ability to delegate to country teams, where project delivery scale may demand

Having previously worked with the Vested methodology

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!