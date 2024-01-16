Projects Contracts Advisor - Biofuels

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

In 2020, bp announced its net zero ambition, striving to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. As part of the strategy to transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, bp will diversify the company into different forms of energy, including renewables, biofuels and hydrogen.The Daedalus Programme has been established to develop a portfolio of biofuels projects which will use Hydro-processed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in a standardised and consistent way to support the energy transition.As the Daedalus Programme Project Procurement Execution Advisor, you will be fully integrated with the Programme execution team and support the implementation of the overall Programme contracting and execution strategy. You will have full ownership and responsibility for two (2) key scopes – Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) and Engineering and Procurement (E&P) – for which you will lead all pre and post contract award activities on behalf of the projects. You will also provide line leadership to one (1) direct report.



Job Description:

You will be accountable for line leadership of one (1) direct report.

You will be accountable for engaging and handling internal and external partners.

You will be responsible for timely execution of contracts to meet Programme schedule.

You will be responsible for the full project contracting life cycle including strategy development, sourcing, negotiating, contracting as well as contract and supplier performance management for allocated scopes.

Experience of and ability to provide line leadership to one (1) direct report.

Experience of and ability to craft different risk / reward commercial and contracting models.

Able to understand the potential execute risks and assess appropriate risk allocation.

Ability to multi-task and successfully prioritise workload to enable efficient working.

Skilled at working through complexity, driving projects in multi-stakeholder, multi field, multi-cultural environments, with region and country-specific issues and challenges.

Able to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, contractors and Production & Operations (P&O) Projects Leadership.

An outstanding teammate with strong influencing and integration skills.

Good solid understanding of Compass, Ariba Guided Buying or local P2P system and Procon.

Full project life cycle contracting experience including strategy development, sourcing, negotiating, contracting as well as contract and supplier performance management.

Essential education:

Degree in Engineering, Procurement, Law or other technical subject area

Desirable education:

The role offers rich Define/Execute experience on a Programme of major capital projects. The role also offers exposure to a programmatic execution model and an opportunity to work as part of an Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) alongside bp's IPMT partner - Fluor. The role also offers line leadership experience.

Additional information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.