Projects Contracts Advisor - Biofuels

In 2020, bp announced its net zero ambition, striving to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. As part of the strategy to transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, bp will diversify the company into different forms of energy, including renewables, biofuels and hydrogen.
You will be responsible for the full project contracting life cycle including strategy development, sourcing, negotiating, contracting as well as contract and supplier performance management for allocated scopes.
You will be responsible for timely execution of contracts to meet Programme schedule.
You will be accountable for engaging and handling internal and external partners.
You will be accountable for line leadership of one (1) direct report.
Full project life cycle contracting experience including strategy development, sourcing, negotiating, contracting as well as contract and supplier performance management.
Experience of RFP preparation and evaluation.
Experience of contract management including variation negotiation.
Purchase Order management experience.
Good solid understanding of Compass, Ariba Guided Buying or local P2P system and Procon.
Good understanding of bp Category Management processes and procedures.
An outstanding teammate with strong influencing and integration skills.
Able to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, contractors and Production & Operations (P&O) Projects Leadership.
Skilled at working through complexity, driving projects in multi-stakeholder, multi field, multi-cultural environments, with region and country-specific issues and challenges.
Ability to multi-task and successfully prioritise workload to enable efficient working.
Able to understand the potential execute risks and assess appropriate risk allocation.
Experience of and ability to craft different risk / reward commercial and contracting models.
Experience of and ability to provide line leadership to one (1) direct report.
Degree in Engineering, Procurement, Law or other technical subject area
Strong experience in supply chain management.
Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent
The role offers rich Define/Execute experience on a Programme of major capital projects. The role also offers exposure to a programmatic execution model and an opportunity to work as part of an Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) alongside bp's IPMT partner - Fluor. The role also offers line leadership experience.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our
achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
• Possibility to join our social communities and networks
• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
• Life and health insurance, medical care package
• And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
