Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



At bp we’re reimaging energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. So join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.



bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub, to support bp's net zero aims. The Kwinana Energy Hub will be home to a 75-100MW electrolysis plant. The Projects Contracts and Procurement Manager (Procurement & Supply Chain Advisor) will support our Hydrogen & Project Procurement teams to deliver end-to-end project procurement life cycle from Business Development through to Production.



The Hydrogen procurement team are at the forefront of supply chain engagement, leveraging progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

• Provide contracts and procurement support and oversight for the project to meet milestones safely and compliantly with bp policies, OMS, government regulations and local content.

• Help build the procurement team and scale up as the project progresses

• Develop a solid understanding of the global and local supply bases in the hydrogen industry and identify disruptive suppliers than can bring innovation and value to bp portfolio challenges.

• Understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness in our supply chain.

• Develop and evaluate robust contracting & commercial strategies that support portfolio project development.

• Oversee EPCm contracts and the procurement team to ensure delivery of package procurement.

• Maintain the Project Contracting Strategy and execution activities in line with the project scope.

• Manage end-to-end procurement delivery of complex, fast-paced construction projects including contract negotiation and post-award contract management.

• Develop and oversee development of package sourcing strategies, ensuring alignment to bp standards, processes, approved vendor lists and category strategies.



About you:

• Strong project sourcing and execution experience (FEED and EPC/EPCI)

• Deep knowledge in the application of Procurement Category Management, in particular contracting, supplier management, post award contract management and project execution

• Strong contracting, collaboration and integrated planning skills

• Strong stakeholder management and networking skills to develop competitive project strategies

• Skilled application in category management (strategy and delivery), sourcing and contracting, supplier management and commercial negotiations

• Prior experience in Renewable Energy is beneficial

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



