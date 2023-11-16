Projects Cost Lead

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for leading the development of project cost control services including developing & monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow using advanced technical capabilities to ensure base business costs forecasting remains highly accurate and that cost and expenditures are being correctly charged to BP and in compliance with BP Published Guidelines and Common Process as it relates to cost controls and driving the interface and working relationships with other functions and teams to improve processes, resolve conflicting priorities and ensure adherence to efficient best project practices.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis/Purpose:

This position will report directly to the Cherry Point Project Controls Manager, functionally to the Cost Specialist Team Lead, whilst working closely with different delivery squads/teams to lead day to day cost engineering support.

Lead the Project Cost Specialists team to ensure the team satisfies BP requirements and the expectations of partners.

The Cost Specialists are responsible for supporting the development, monitoring and communication of the budget, forecast and cash flow from initiation to close out.

Responsibilities for all aspects of standard cost engineering include, but not limited to, cost controls, analyses, forecasting, cash flow, reporting, benchmarking, and interactions with Projects and/or Turnaround Planning/Execution teams, Procurement and Finance (FC&A).

The Cost Specialist may be simultaneously responsible for multiple projects and of varying phases and must balance the work activities within their portfolio of work.

Ensure the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change.

Continuously improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.

Support the set-up of appropriate control budgets from the project estimate and schedule, ensuring full understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Support the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into project cost forecasts, project plans and budgets.

Ensure that data collected from project team(s) and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing and control budgets.

Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and partners with timely analysis and insights for all work scope.

Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met.

Help identify risks and cost reduction opportunities and uncertainties.

Prepare final cost reports and financial closeout documentation, reconciliations, and reports

Adhere to the principles outlined in the project controls governing documents.

Supports project and TAR cost control training to non-practitioners

Supports onboarding of cost engineers

Directs agency cost engineers in support of the site

Performs assurances in accordance with the projects common process

Supports the evaluation of projects against internal and external metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project

Supports Site project benchmarking

Supports project FEL assessments

Essential Criteria & qualifications:

Strong commitment and support to safety, risk, and business goals.

Strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills and awareness of agile ways of working.

Preferred background and experience in previous bp projects

Demonstrated capability to manage cost controls activities on multiple projects of various sizes and complexity.

Proficiency using project systems and databases, with overall good IT competency.

High level of self-motivation, proactive, with good time management skills.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Experience performing effectively in a multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural environment

Use of P6 for maintaining accurate cashflow

Knowledge of EVM

Desirable Criteria & qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, project controls or project management, finance.

10 years projects cost experience in the chemical or petro-chemical industry

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.