Job summary

This is a fantastic P&O Projects opportunity to join the project controls leadership team as the discipline leader for a global team of estimators. This role will interface with projects leadership and key stakeholders across the globe to support a portfolio of new energy and hydrocarbon projects.



As the discipline lead for estimating, you will report directly to the discipline manager for project controls and work in a centralized unit delivering estimates for our massive portfolio of major/mega projects. You will be responsible for delivering all estimates and for managing the development of transformational processes & tools. This role will work closely with the Verification & Benchmarking discipline lead to ensure compliance with requirements and with project leadership to set competitive project cost targets that are underpinned by relevant benchmarks.



The person selected for this role will be expected to bring a refreshed approach to how we setup our estimating service with a near-term focus including front end estimating and benchmarking solutions.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Leads and line manages a global team of estimators and oversees/endorses all cost estimating deliverables including facilities cost estimate development, UAP/AUAP development, and lessons learned.

Accountable for managing estimating resourcing demands including deployment and redeployment of staff to support projects and all associated staff administrative requirements.

Accountable for staff development, deepening technical capability within the estimating team, and talent / succession planning.

Primary interface with discipline leads for cost, planning, verification & benchmarking, and systems & transformation to support project controls managers and project leadership for all cost estimating activity needs or issues.

Ensures cost estimating self-verification activities are completed and gaps closed or addressed prior to independent verification reviews.

Supports cost norm development and application in pre-Concept Development projects through Execute.





Essential Education:



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.



Essential experience and job requirements:



Very strong industry experience.

Extensive relevant professional experience in project controls or equivalent.

Competent knowledge of project stage gate processes and cost estimating procedures and associated guides.

Competent knowledge in deterministic and probabilistic cost estimate risk modelling.

Proven strong leadership capabilities directing diverse global/multicultural teams and individuals.

Proven track record of managing senior stakeholders (both internally and externally).

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance.

Excellent communication (written and oral) and strong interface / interpersonal skills.

Ability to manage conflict effectively.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Competent knowledge in planning, cost engineering, procurement and project management as related to the development of facilities cost estimates.

Wide range of knowledge of industry practices with extensive track record of understanding/applying industry benchmarks and performance.

Experience working with or managing 3rd party contractors.