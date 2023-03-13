Projects Operations Engineer

To provide operations and maintenance support to the portfolio of projects within GCD/NE located within regions in the eastern hemisphere, ensuring that the chosen concept is aligned with PO operating strategies. This includes supporting the definition of the operating model in delivering the business, building in lessons learned from BP/other operations and considers life of field operation and maintenance requirements. The role will cover both traditional oil, gas refinery projects, new energy projects and operated/non-operated JV’s
