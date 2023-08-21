Projects Operations Engineer - Hydrogen

This role is not eligible for relocation

Purpose of role To provide operations and maintenance support to the portfolio of projects within GCD/NE located within regions in the eastern hemisphere, ensuring that the chosen concept is aligned with PO operating strategies. This includes supporting the definition of the operating model in delivering the business, building in lessons learned from BP/other operations and considers life of field operation and maintenance requirements. The role will cover both traditional oil, gas refinery projects, new energy projects and operated/non-operated JV’s

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Purpose of role: To provide operations and maintenance support to the portfolio of projects within GCD/NE located within regions in the eastern hemisphere, ensuring that the chosen concept is aligned with PO operating strategies. This includes supporting the definition of the operating model in delivering the business, building in lessons learned from BP/other operations and considers life of field operation and maintenance requirements. The role will cover both traditional oil, gas refinery projects, new energy projects and operated/non-operated JV's



Key Accountabilities

Provide support for screening of projects prior to entry into the GCD/NED portfolio and through the concept development and optimise phases of the project cycle.

Provide early support for defining the Operating Model for the project aligned with the business objectives

Provided operations Input to project concepts and key trade off decisions by assessing life cycle costs, availability impacts, process safety and risk issues associated with alternative concepts to support the development of a quality engineering design.

Support the integration of heritage project processes (Downstream PCP and Upstream MPCP) into a single fit for purpose process managing all BP projects in GCD/New Energy

Ensuring that operations requirements are defined and built into the project statement of requirements and execution plans contributing to engineering efficiency, reliability, maximising life cycle value and safety in design.

Providing operations reviews of project technical documentation.

Participate in technology assessments and readiness reviews for any new technology.

Developing the operations and maintenance philosophy for projects including contracting strategy, logistics, condition-based maintenance strategy, maintenance management, spare parts, staffing etc.

Developing the operations readiness plan for projects detailing pre-operations activities for each stage linked to project milestones.

Delivering the operations and maintenance documents for the project, authoring where required.

Developing opex and availability estimates.

Facilitate development of project operational processes and procedures ensuring compliance with local regulations and legislation.

Key challenges of the role

This role provides an important function in Reinvent BP. The role will support all projects which are aligned to existing businesses and the new energy projects which will drive bp’s net zero ambitions. Key project management processes will need to be understood, combined, and made relevant to the project scope and scale.

Engaging with varied organisations and teams within BP

New Energy projects are in new industries and with emerging technologies. The pace of change and development will be rapid and varied.

Accountable for defining opex and efficiency forecasts for projects.

Ensuring that operations processes and procedures comply with local legislation and regulations.

Identifying, quantifying and eliminating/reducing/mitigating safety risks for the operate phase.

Experience & Expertise

Engineering degree or equivalent industry experience.

Proven industry experience with significant experience in an operations or maintenance role.

Ability to network effectively across the bp organisation to access relevant data and knowledge.

Highly motivated and able to work as part of a diverse team without supervision.

Experience in working in a projects or project operations role.

Experience in building strong working relations with partner companies or as part of a JV

Experience in working in multi-disciplinary teams.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



