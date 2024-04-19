Projects Performance Management Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Role synopsis

The Performance Management (PM) organization strives to partner with the business to deliver trusted, actionable insights, applying technology to merge data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision making. Providing insights about our competitive cost base and controlling our costs is key to meeting our external targets and to our future as a sustainable and competitive business.

The advisor role is in the Projects Performance Management team, is part of a team responsible for Projects enabler performance management and reporting, The role offers exposure to Major Projects portfolio and integration with key partners within Projects, Finance and other Technical Enablers. Working with the Projects VPs and SVP to understand performance drivers by providing appropriate and timely information, analysis and insights to enable and enhance business decision making.

The role will report to Projects Performance Senior Manager.

Key accountabilities

Provide performance management including:

Drive Non-Financial MI processes – ie Executive Level Project one pagers, Operational Performance Reviews, and Performance Contracts

Support quarterly external disclosure process (Stock Exchange Announcements, Major Projects website)

Provide coordinated Financial and Nonfinancial MI insights with a customer lens.

Provide insights on SVP delivery highlighting risks and interventions.

Provide insights on bp's future major projects in Oil & Gas, Refining and LCE (Hydrogen/CCS) including the use of OnePortfolio

Engage regularly with VP’s and other squad teams for connectivity.

Support Efficiency of Investment/Project Performance process and provide investment performance insights

Lead the standardization of products, processes, and approaches for planning and reporting

Actively identify change and improvement opportunities and supports project delivery with a track record of delivering continuous improvement to processes and tools.

Essentials Skills and Experience

Technical

Sophisticated knowledge or experience in Production & Operations.

Working analytical and data science skills

Ability to develop key insights from complex, incomplete dataset, not well-defined requests in support of executive decision-making

Inquisitive and curious approach and desire to understand the activities that Projects deliver. Inherently uncomfortable with the status quo and “how things have been done”

Proven track record of proposing innovative approaches and ways of working to improve processes and systems/tools

Knowledge of using database and visualisation tool (Microsoft PowerBI)

Behavioural

Proven track record to work under pressure and deliver in challenging timeframes

Strong influencing, interpersonal and networking skills (across multiple teams) and ability to work across disciplines (financial and non-financial)

Ability to build strong and positive relationships, to work and to communicate effectively with senior leadership

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Proficiency in data analytics and MI visualisation

Previous performance management in a business or enabler environment

Strong degree of business acumen

Demonstrated understanding of key business drivers (financial and operational) and how they relate to profitability.

Education

University degree level qualification in engineering, science, or equivalent

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



