Projects Risk Advisor - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.a

About role:

Provide project risk leadership and be the SME for project risk management across the portfolio of major capital expenditure projects (both operated and non-operated JV projects). Key member of the Projects Risk Communities of Practice and of the VP Projects team.

Job Description

What you will deliver

Lead the application of project risk management in the operating base for projects:

Lead the development and implementation of Projects Risk Management Framework, Registers and Risk Management Implementation Plans in conformance with the P&O projects Risk Management Procedure, OMS, BP Group Risk Practice, and related document requirements.

Lead and develop risk management competency of risk focal points across the respective projects’ portfolio.

Lead risk identification and assessment activities for the project portfolio. Performance-manage risk activities and manage internal and external risk reporting. Support the enduring risk handover process from project to Operations and/or other entities within the group.

2. Key Leadership Team Member of the Projects Risk Management Community of Practice, and key contributor of “lessons learned” to support P&O projects risk and project management continuous improvement (CI) initiatives.

3. Represent the VP projects operating base for Central S&OR Risk Community of Practice.

4. Provide risk management expertise to support other central delivery or operating bases for emerging project and P&O projects delivery functions.

Contribute more broadly to the development of risk management processes across bp and the wider risk community.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in a business-related field or equivalent work experience

Experience:

15+ years

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Min 7+ years project management experience in oil and gas/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent,

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Good technical knowledge and experience of engineering in Projects.

Project management & risk management processes experience

The ability to take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision

The courage to challenge existing processes and procedures for improvement

Knowledge of project financial, business and control environments

Experience in implementing business change

Experience in the oil and gas and/or energy industry

Experience in operating project Management of Change processes

Broad understanding across several technical disciplines, beyond project management.

Experience of working in a major project environment

Strong communication and influencing skills

A thorough understanding of the basic principles of project management

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

(Optional) Understanding of project & project risk identification and assessment methodology

(Optional) Performing analysis of risk monitoring including barrier health for safety & operational risks

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

