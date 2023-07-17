Projects Rotating Equipment Team Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Reporting to the Engineering Director for Onshore Projects, the successful candidate will be accountable for leading the Rotating Equipment Team in delivering major rotating equipment for bp's major capital projects in Resilient Hydrocarbons and Low Carbon Energy.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

The Rotating Equipment Manager will be accountable for achieving the efficient, predictable delivery of quality Rotating Machinery that achieve expected availability.

Key Responsibilities:

Line manager for the Rotating Equipment Engineering talent deployed to the various major capital projects.

Oversight of key technical issues within the discipline, support to resolution of key items as required or requested by DL or DM.

Agree goals and objectives with the respective team members (deployed to projects).

Championing the application of engineering standards, providing guidance on interpretation or implementation of requirements.

Championing standardisation across projects.

Engages with key suppliers as part of the extended Global Rotating Equipment leadership team supporting supplier performance management relationship for new project needs.

Supports global learnings process, engaging with appointed Lead Discipline Engineers to confirm implementation plans.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Honours or Master's Degree in relevant Technical Discipline.

Chartered Engineering Qualification.

Experience in Major Rotating Equipment and Capital Project Delivery.

Additional information:

Reporting to the Engineering Director, the successful candidate will be the line manager for bp's Major Project Rotating Equipment Engineers.

The engineers will be deployed from this team to our various project teams globally.

The candidate will have the opportunity to create a centre of excellence for rotating equipment whilst supporting and networking with our global delivery teams and bp's Innovation and Engineering Expertise.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.